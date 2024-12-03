With the Ravens’ bye week coming so late, there’s no need for midseason reviews, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. After 13 games, the Ravens have a good idea of who they are and where they need to go.

But many of the Ravens’ coaches haven’t been available to reporters to share their assessments publicly. On Tuesday, four position coaches, along with the team’s three coordinators, met with reporters to share their thoughts on the season thus far.

Here are seven takeaways from those seven coaches.

Lamar Jackson's mom thinks her son should have scrambled more against the Eagles. “I don’t know where that comes from,” Monken said. “I did not see that in the game, but mom knows best. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken

After watching the film of the Ravens’ 24-19 loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, Monken didn’t notice too many situations where he wished quarterback Lamar Jackson had scrambled. But Monken also wouldn’t disagree with Jackson’s mom, who had some choice words for her son after the game over what she saw as missed opportunities to run.

“I don’t know where that comes from,” Monken said. “I did not see that in the game, but mom knows best. I did not see that in the game that he should’ve taken off more and that there were those opportunities. I’m not criticizing mom. If she says he should’ve run more, then he should’ve run more, but I didn’t see that.”

Monken is in Year 2 with the Ravens, and his offense has put up some of the gaudiest numbers in the league. He’s got talent, and he’s figuring out how to use all the options at his disposal.

But in the end, Monken said, he’s not the one truly at the helm of this year’s success.

“It doesn’t matter what I see. It’s always through the eyes of the quarterback — always,” Monken said.

“For me, it’s just, ‘Be yourself; go out and play — being Lamar Jackson is enough,’” Martin said. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Quarterbacks coach Tee Martin

Martin’s goal is simply to not mess Jackson up.

When Martin first got his job as Jackson’s position coach, he said he watched over 700 snaps of Jackson just to figure out who he was: how he thought, how he reacted and how he moved.

Even coming in with a certain level of familiarity, Martin said their first year together was like the first year of dating someone.

“Like, ‘Can I believe what they’re saying?’ ‘Is that right? I don’t see it that way, but we’re going to work it out. We’re going to work it out,’” Martin said.

Things worked out. Jackson won his second NFL Most Valuable Player award, and he’s only gotten better since. Martin said Jackson is doing everything at a higher level. He’s seeing things differently, anticipating differently and acting on what he sees differently.

They came into this season with a long list of things they wanted to work on, from throws outside the numbers to downfield routes to passing while on the run. So far, they’re achieving all those goals, with Jackson improving in virtually every area of the game.

“For me, it’s just, ‘Be yourself; go out and play — being Lamar Jackson is enough,’” Martin said. “With all those things being said, he’s the best in the world at doing it throughout the history of the game. My job is to not screw him up and let him go out there and be the best that he can be, doing it the way that he wants to do it.”

“Whether it’s the beginning of the game, at the end of the game, at halftime, after the game, [Derrick Henry] wants the ball,” Taggart said with a laugh. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Running backs coach Willie Taggart

Taggart’s phone lit up Monday night with a notification from star running back Derrick Henry.

“Coach, I’m still ticked about this game,” Henry had texted him, referring to Sunday’s loss.

That’s one of Henry’s defining characteristics: He hates making mistakes because he wants to be great. Henry will send Taggart pictures of holes he should have hit, and he’s always comparing notes with Jackson on what they see. He also always wants the ball.

“Whether it’s the beginning of the game, at the end of the game, at halftime, after the game, he wants the ball,” Taggart said with a laugh.

And the Ravens have given him the ball. Henry has carried the ball an average of over 18 times per game, which is up two carries per game from last season. Even so, the 30-year-old is looking “fresh,” Taggart said, which sets him up to be the Ravens’ closer through the final games of the season.

Justice Hill, meanwhile, understands that Henry is the Ravens’ lead back, Taggart said. Hill has helped Henry by doing everything else on the field, like pass blocking and receiving.

Between the two of them, the Ravens’ two younger backs, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali, have great examples to look up to.

“Those guys have hit it off really well and created a nice bond that’s really helped the running back room,” Taggart said.

“Every week, he gets a little bit better,” Warhop said of guard Daniel Faalele. “He’s a big, physical dude." (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Offensive line coach George Warhop

Everyone holds in the NFL, Warhop said. It’s just a matter of making sure you don’t get caught.

The Ravens haven’t been nearly sneaky enough. They lead the league in penalties, and left guard Patrick Mekari leads all offensive linemen in penalties.

“We just have to get our hands inside, and we have to be smart about letting guys go,” Warhop said. “Holding in the NFL is 100% — everybody holds. The guys that get caught — when you get your hands outside the frame, and that’s what we do, or the guys that get away from you, you’re tugging them instead of letting them go. So we have to be smart about it.”

The offensive line has not had a perfect performance this season, but the Ravens are striving for perfection, which is all Warhop can ask for. And he’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

While the line has struggled more in recent games — the Ravens gave up three sacks Sunday to tie a season high — Warhop said they’ve handled their business for most of the season.

He’s particularly pleased with right guard Daniel Faalele, a player who came into 2024 with a lot of question marks. Faalele switched from tackle to guard this offseason, and he often seemed to rely on his length rather than his quickness and strength. He still needs to be more physical, but Warhop is excited about where he’s at.

“Every week, he gets a little bit better,” Warhop said. “He’s a big, physical dude. What truly is impressive is his pass pro [protection]. What’s really impressive is to watch him change direction in short area and get his hands on guys. That’s still a work in progress, his hands. But the way he moves laterally, and the things he can do in pass pro, I think, is pretty impressive.”

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, left, is looking forward to Travis Jones getting fully healthy, "because when he’s healthy, when he’s feeling good, he’s going to be dominant." (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr

Defensive lineman Travis Jones has played in all 13 games this season, but in close to half of them, he’s played “on one leg, essentially,” Orr said. Jones suffered a minor ankle injury in the Ravens’ Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s been listed on the injury report every week since.

Jones’ playing time has been limited somewhat since Week 7 — he averaged 42 defensive snaps per game over the Ravens’ first six weeks, and just 29.5 defensive snaps per game over their past six weeks — and his production has fallen off with it. Over the first six weeks, Jones averaged two defensive stops (tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense) per game, according to Pro Football Focus. He has just five total since his injury.

But the bye week couldn’t be better timed.

“He’s a warrior, man,” Orr said. “He’s a warrior. He does everything he can to go out there and go play for us, and we know he’s not 100%, nowhere near it. I actually talked about it with the staff today. I said, ‘The bye week is going to help him the most on our team from a defensive standpoint.’ There’s a lot of people it’s going to help, but it’s going to help him because when he’s healthy, when he’s feeling good, he’s going to be dominant. And I can’t wait for him to get some rest and come back out of this bye week feeling real good and get him back [to] playing to how he was playing.”

Over the Ravens’ past three games, the defense has allowed just 12 explosive pass plays, cutting their average from 7.3 per game to four. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Assistant head coach and pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt

Over the Ravens’ first 10 games, they allowed 73 explosive pass plays (completions of at least 16 yards), by far the most given up by any defense in its first 10 games this season, according to TruMedia.

Over the Ravens’ past three games, however, they’ve allowed just 12 explosive pass plays, cutting their average from 7.3 per game to four.

Hewitt attributed the improvement to a range of factors, from greater defensive continuity, to moving safety Kyle Hamilton into more of a deep-lying role, to cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s production inside. But Hewitt said the Ravens have also simplified their defense, too.

“Because hen you have new guys, and you have all of these toys, you want to try to put them in positions to try to confuse the offense, and in turn, sometimes it confuses the defense,” Horton said. “I think all of those things have helped us moving forward.”

“He’s been going through it, right?” Horton said of Justin Tucker. “So for him to just kind of clear his mind, ease himself out of football for a little bit, I think that’s going to be good for him." (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Special teams coordinator Chris Horton

Justin Tucker could use a bit of a break. After missing three kicks Sunday, the legendary kicker is on pace to finish with his worst single-season accuracy marks for both field goals (70.4%) and extra points (95.5%).

But Horton said he doesn’t expect Tucker to rest for long during the Ravens’ time off.

“He’s been going through it, right?” Horton said. “So for him to just kind of clear his mind, ease himself out of football for a little bit, I think that’s going to be good for him. But me knowing Justin, Justin’s probably going to be somewhere kicking and just trying to figure this thing out. So I think it’s good on both sides of it, but if you know Justin, he’s a true pro, right? And he wants to continue to be great, so he’s probably somewhere, [will] take some time off, and then he’s going to go out there and he’s probably going to kick some.”

Horton said Tucker’s rut is “something that he has to get himself out of,” but that the Ravens’ coaches would help however they can.

“When you see [him] physically, you see him go out there and you see him kick during the week, it’s so true, man,” Horton said. “He’s smashing the ball. When you see him in pregame, he’s smashing the ball. And he’s just got to continue those things and bring them actually into the games. … We as coaches, we’re going to stay on him, we’re going to keep working it and we’re going to help him get out of that.”