The Ravens on Wednesday placed wide receiver Devin Duvernay on injured reserve, sidelining him for the team’s remaining regular-season games, and made official the signing of quarterback Malik Cunningham.

On Tuesday, Baltimore activated cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams off IR.

Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowl return specialist, hurt his back Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. His replacement at punt returner, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, had a walk-off 76-yard touchdown in overtime and is expected to keep the job. Running back Justice Hill handled kickoffs after Duvernay’s departure.

Duvernay will miss at least four games, starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but could be activated ahead of the Ravens’ potential playoff opener. He’s had a solid season as a returner, averaging 12.6 yards per punt return and 19.3 yards per kickoff return, but has had a limited impact on offense. In 13 games, the pending free agent has just four catches for 18 yards and four carries for 15 yards.

Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has yet to appear in a game this year. He was placed on injured reserve after training camp as he recovered from ankle surgery and was designated to return Nov. 21. If Williams hadn’t been activated by Tuesday, he would have reverted to season-ending IR.

Coach John Harbaugh said last month that Williams, who played 14 games as a rookie, was eager to return to action and had “a chance to really contribute as we go forward here.” With his experience in the slot, where he lined up for most of his rookie year, Williams could help make up for the potential absence of safety Kyle Hamilton, whom Harbaugh said Monday is “day to day” with a knee injury. He also has special teams experience.

Hamilton was practicing during the open portion of Wednesday’s session, an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday. He wore a brace on his left knee and was limited in his participation. After practice, Hamilton said he was feeling “pretty good” but acknowledged that his status was “up in the air.”

All 53 Ravens on the team’s active roster were practicing, including new signee Cunningham. Harbaugh said Wednesday that Cunningham would see some time in practice at wide receiver and on special teams, as he did for the New England Patriots, but that his future was at quarterback.