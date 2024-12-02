Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson dressed for the team’s 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but did not play — even though starting receiver Rashod Bateman left the game midway through due to a knee injury.

Asked after the game why Johnson, a trade-deadline pickup mean to add depth for exactly such a situation, was not used, Ravens coach John Harbaugh side-stepped the question in an unusual way.

“I’m not really ready to comment on that right now,” he said. “I will be; just don’t have enough information right now to talk about that.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters the team needed Johnson to become a contributor. He was seen speaking with Johnson one-on-one in the locker room after the game.

”He’s a great receiver,” he told reporters. “We didn’t get him from the Panthers for nothing.”

Johnson, 28, has made just one catch for six yards on five targets in five games with the Ravens. He led the Carolina Panthers in receiving when the Ravens traded a fifth-round pick for him (and a sixth-round pick) in October. He spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning second-team All Pro in 2019 and a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021.