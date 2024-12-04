The Ravens announced Wednesday they have suspended wide receiver Diontae Johnson for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Johnson’s suspension “stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” according to a statement attributed to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. Johnson, who did not play a snap in Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, will miss the Ravens’ Week 15 game against the New York Giants but would be eligible to play in their crucial Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is on a bye this week.

DeCosta called it a difficult decision and declined to comment further. On Monday, coach John Harbaugh had declined to comment on Johnson’s situation.

“There’s some moving parts there that we’re going to have to figure out and explore, and just see where we’re at,” he said. “I know that’s not the answer you want, but that’s the best I can do in fairness to everybody right now.”

Asked whether Johnson would still be with the Ravens after their Week 14 bye, Harbaugh referred to his first answer.

“I think, like I said, we just work it out, see where we’re at over the next few days this week,” he said.

In four games, Johnson has just one catch on five targets for 6 yards this season. In his seven games with the Carolina Panthers before he was traded in a late-round pick swap, Johnson had 30 catches for 357 yards and three scores, all team highs. The Ravens sent a fifth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for a sixth-rounder and Johnson, a well-regarded route runner, with the Panthers agreeing to pay most of Johnson’s remaining salary.

Johnson is in the final year of his contract, and an ESPN report last month listed him as one of the top 25 pending free agents. But his opportunities in Baltimore have been limited. He played 17 offensive snaps against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, just five in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, 11 against the Steelers in Week 12 and six against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

He was active Sunday against Philadelphia but did not enter the game. Instead, with wide receiver Rashod Bateman limited by a sore knee, reserves Tylan Wallace and Nelson Agholor combined for 80 offensive snaps as the Ravens’ offense struggled in the loss to the Eagles.

Johnson has been an occasional lightning rod for controversy over his stops with the Steelers and Panthers, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has stood behind the receiver in his month with the team. Jackson has been seen holding court with Johnson occasionally after games, talking with the seemingly frustrated receiver, and he said Sunday the Ravens “absolutely” need Johnson this season.

“He’s a great receiver,” he said. “We didn’t get him from the Panthers for nothing. I don’t think so.”