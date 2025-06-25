Officially, Diontae Johnson spent just over seven weeks in Baltimore. But by the end of the wide receiver’s first month with the Ravens, he was already unhappy.

In an interview with former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia, Johnson said on a “Sport and Suits” episode published earlier this month that he was “checked out mentally” before the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in early December.

Johnson refused to enter the game after wide receiver Rashod Bateman was injured, and he was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

“That was a tough situation for me,” Johnson, 28, said of his time in Baltimore. “I love the players and stuff. I love the organization. But it just wasn’t for me.”

Johnson said he “felt like I wasn’t getting used” by the Ravens, who acquired him as part of a late-round pick swap in late October with the Carolina Panthers. He got just 39 offensive snaps over his first four games in Baltimore, making one catch on five targets for 6 yards. The Ravens went 3-1 over that stretch, averaging 31 points per game.

Johnson then didn’t appear in the first half of the Ravens’ showdown against the Eagles, a late-afternoon game in Baltimore, where the temperature at kickoff was 41 degrees.

“It was cold,” said Johnson, a Florida native who was in the final year of his contract last season. “So I’m on the sideline, just standing there, just going to the heater, back and forth, just waiting to hear my name called. So end of third [quarter], going into the fourth over there, they’re like, ‘’Tae, we need you.’ I’m like, ‘Nah.’ To me, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea,’ because I was thinking about, like, my legs. I don’t want to go out there and put bad stuff on film.

“And it’s not like I didn’t want to go in the game. But you’ve got to think, like, leading up to this point, I’d been through so much. ... I’d checked out mentally. I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’ I was just rolling with the punches at that time. So I told them I wasn’t going in. I was like, ‘I understand what you’re saying, but I’m not [going to] go in.’ So I just sat on the bench, and that’s when they suspended me.”

Three days later, during the Ravens’ bye week, the team announced Johnson’s suspension. In a statement, DeCosta called it a “difficult decision.”

Johnson didn’t return to the team’s practices, and the Ravens waived him on Dec. 20.

“I already knew if I went back, I was going to be in the doghouse even more,” Johnson said. “So I just asked to get released, and I got picked up by Houston.”

Johnson lasted just three weeks with the Texans, appearing in one game and making two catches on four targets for 12 yards. Frustrating with his playing time, he said he “checked out” again. Johnson was waived on Jan. 14, only to be claimed again by the Ravens ahead of the playoffs, as part of an apparent compensatory-pick ploy.

After the season, DeCosta said the Ravens had done their “homework” before acquiring Johnson, an occasional lightning rod for controversy over his stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers.

“We understood the risks and the rewards,” DeCosta said in late January. “[We] didn’t look at it as cost prohibitive. It was a relatively inexpensive deal for us to make, in many ways. We knew that it wasn’t 100% going to be a slam dunk. It didn’t work out. We always try to mitigate our risks. One of the jobs of a general manager is to mitigate your risk and look at the downside and the upside and see how it works out. In that particular situation, I really didn’t see a lot of downside. I think we understood what the downside might be.”

Johnson signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Browns in April. According to Weather Underground, the average temperature in Cleveland this past December was 35.8 degrees.