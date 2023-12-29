The Ravens (12-3) will face the Miami Dolphins (11-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

After picking against the Ravens last week, I’ll admit that their clotheslining of San Francisco has me wary of picking against them again. But the injury factors have me concerned. If the Ravens are missing Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet or some combination of those three, how are they going to cover the Dolphins’ array of speedy weapons (even if Jaylen Waddle doesn’t play, as expected)? Zay Flowers and Kevin Zeitler are also dinged up, creating uncertainty at positions that have been shaky, to say the least, since the bye week.

It’s worth wondering whether the Ravens’ defense, which has put together two straight masterful performances, showed too many cards against the 49ers. Can it also deceive the Dolphins, who are powered by another brilliant offensive mind in Mike McDaniel? Can it keep up with Tyreek Hill, who will be the fastest receiver it has seen all year? Will it improve against the run when it sees Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, two of the fastest backs in the league? (It wasn’t particularly good against Christian McCaffrey, by the way.) The injury uncertainty combined with the game-changing speed has me favoring Miami in this matchup, but then again, the Ravens seem to perform their best when doubted. If this prediction is wrong, credit me for fueling them later.

Dolphins 30, Ravens 23

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken must be thrilled. A week after crossing the country to face the NFC-best 49ers, they return home to take on a Dolphins defense that’s playing as well as any in the NFL. And the Ravens are getting them on short rest. And Zay Flowers, if he’s healthy enough to play, probably won’t be close to full strength. Not exactly a dream scenario for Jackson, the new front-runner for NFL Most Valuable Player honors.

But, hey, that’s life in the NFL in Week 17. Miami is plenty banged up, too. Tua Tagovailoa has been hobbled at practice. The Dolphins’ offensive line is a perpetual question mark. Jaylen Waddle’s not expected to play. Jevon Holland, one of their most important defenders, hasn’t suited up since November. The Ravens have two important edges here: Jackson’s improvisational ability and a home crowd hungry for the AFC’s top seed.

Just don’t expect a shootout like last year’s.

Ravens 28, Dolphins 27

Giana Han, reporter

The Ravens beat up on the 49ers, but in the process, they also beat up on themselves. They flew back to Baltimore with several injuries and a whole lot of bumps and bruises. With the Ravens worn down and playing an explosive offense that put up 70 points in Week 3 (inspiring Lamar Jackson to want to do the same), I wouldn’t be surprised if this game is closer than Monday’s, despite the 49ers’ higher ranking. Like San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is hard to contain, and I’m guessing the Dolphins will get something going.

However, the Ravens are motivated. They’re clicking, and they have the momentum. They’re also playing for that bye week in the playoffs, which is sorely needed. Yeah, they’ve played a lot of sloppy games, but after 12 wins, it seems like their success is no fluke. People thought the 2022 Eagles were a fluke, and they made it to the Super Bowl. Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will find a way around this stalwart Dolphins defense so that they can take it easy heading into their Week 18 game against the Steelers.

Ravens 30, Dolphins 24

Brandon Weigel, editor

Ravens fans will have disturbing flashbacks seeing Miami at M&T Bank Stadium, thinking back to last year’s Week 2 game, when the Dolphins scored 28 fourth-quarter points to storm back and win, 42-38. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle hauling in two scores each. The horror, the horror.

The stakes for the 2023 rematch could not be higher as the Ravens look to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Dolphins hope to take it away. Both teams are limping into this game, though, which will likely make it more a war of attrition than an explosive track meet. I’ll spare you a full rundown of all the injuries, but suffice it to say that, with Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle all banged up, along with offensive tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, and running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, just to name a few, Baltimore has an advantage.

But these Dolphins have a stout defense, surrendering 20 or fewer points in five of six games since their Week 10 bye. They’re second to the Ravens in sacks. Still, I think Lamar Jackson and the offense will win time of possession and do just enough to win. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald called a masterful game against San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, and he’ll now get to bottle up one of Shanahan’s protégés, Miami’s Mike McDaniel.

Ravens 24, Dolphins 20