Ravens fans no longer have to worry about whether to use their tickets to a competitive AFC matchup at M&T Bank Stadium or attend their original New Year’s Eve plans.

A source confirmed to The Banner on Thursday that the NFL has decided not to flex any of the Week 17 games, which means the Ravens will host the Dolphins at 1 p.m.

The schedule was in question because the Ravens and the Dolphins are the two top teams in the conference, and the battle will likely have major playoff implications.

Late in the season, the NFL can use “flexible scheduling” at its discretion to ensure “quality matchups on Sunday night in all weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” This year, the league expanded flex scheduling to include “Thursday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football.”

The Sunday game in 4:25 p.m. window for CBS is also an important matchup between two AFC teams. The Kansas City Chiefs, who are third in the conference, will play the Cincinnati Bengals, who are in sixth. The Bengals only have a 34% chance of making playoffs, according to Thee New York Times’ Playoff Picture, but they’re not completely out of the race.

The “Sunday Night Football” game, however, will have much less meaning for the league. The Minnesota Vikings are in the hunt for a wild card spot with a 51% chance of making playoffs, but their opponents, the Green Bay Packers, only have a 22% chance, according to the Times.

Had the Ravens’ game been moved to “Sunday Night Football,” kickoff would have been right around the start of New Year’s Eve festivities at the Inner Harbor, and the evening-ending fireworks and drone show would have potentially overlapped with thousands leaving M&T Bank Stadium. Mayor Brandon Scott was not concerned.

“I’ve told any and everybody that we want it on (’Sunday Night Football’ on NBC) because that’s where it belongs!” Scott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, dismissing a claim city officials had asked for the game to remain in the afternoon due to “safety concerns.” “While they’re at it, they can go ahead flex the final game against (Pittsburgh) too. We want the smoke!”

The Ravens played their most recent game, a road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, on “Sunday Night Football.” The game ended at 11:25 p.m.

None of that is a concern now, since the game will start at 1 p.m. as planned.