The Ravens will take on one of the NFL’s best offenses Sunday without two of their most important defenders.

Star safety Kyle Hamilton, who injured his knee in Monday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, and starting cornerback Brandon Stephens, limited in practice last week by an ankle injury, will not play against the Miami Dolphins. Both were considered questionable ahead of a game that could determine the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

With Hamilton on the field this season, the Ravens have allowed 4.4 yards per play, which would be the lowest in the NFL, and posted a success rate of 63.8%, which would be the second best in the league, according to TruMedia. With him off the field, they’ve allowed 5.7 yards per play (29th) and posted a success rate of 52.2% (last).

Stephens has started all 15 games in a breakout season and leads the defense with 1,017 snaps. He also contributes on special teams.

With Hamilton and Stephens sidelined, Ravens cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin and safety Daryl Worley could take on greater roles against the Dolphins, who lead the NFL in passing yards (275.1 passing yards per game).

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quadriceps) is also inactive. He left Monday’s game with a lower-body injury, was limited in practice Thursday and was hobbled in pregame workouts Sunday. His absence could loom large against a talented Dolphins interior pass rush. Patrick Mekari and Ben Cleveland could take his place along the line.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), who leads the team in receiving yards, is active. He was considered questionable after missing practice Thursday and being limited Friday.

Ravens quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham, offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams are healthy scratches.

The Dolphins will be without running back Raheem Mostert, who’s fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,012) and first in rushing touchdowns (18), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who’s second on the team in receiving yards (1,014). Starting right guard Robert Hunt and reserve defensive end Emanuel Ogbah (five sacks) are also among Miami’s inactive players.