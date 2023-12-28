Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton returned for practice immediately following a knee injury, just like last time. But this session he was present but not participating.

Hamilton, who sprained his left MCL in Week 14 and aggravated it Monday, was dressed but didn’t do his normal activities. Typically, he’s active in special teams practice or doing drills. Instead, he mostly stood in place.

When the team broke into position work, Hamilton stayed on the side and chatted with coaches. When he did move, it was with a limp. Hamilton did not participate in the team’s walk-through Wednesday, and coach John Harbaugh did not provide an update on him. He was designated as a limited participant Thursday.

When Hamilton spoke to reporters in the locker room, he said he was taking things “day by day” and still evaluating. The short week makes a turnaround challenging, but he’s doing everything he can to be ready to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He thinks the brace he was wearing prevented the injury from being worse.

“I just got my ankle rolled up, and I guess that kind of went up into my knee and caused some knee pain,” Hamilton said.

When Hamilton was originally injured against the Los Angeles Rams, cornerback Arthur Maulet filled in. However, Maulet (knee) was out for the San Francisco 49ers game, in which Hamilton reinjured his knee in the fourth quarter. Maulet was back at practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Two other defensive backs were missing. Jalyn Armour-Davis, who is a big contributor on special teams, was placed in concussion protocol after the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had an increased role in that game and was playing third-down snaps.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens, whose rise this season has been key to the Ravens’ success and consistency through multiple injuries in the secondary, was missing from practice Thursday with an ankle injury. He was a participant in Wednesday’s walk-through and appeared fine in the locker room afterward.

Inside linebacker Del’shawn Phillips, who was also not on the injury report Wednesday, was absent from practice with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers missed practice for the second day in a row. He is listed as having a calf injury and was wearing a short walking boot in the locker room Wednesday. He was without the boot Thursday. Last week, Flowers missed Wednesday’s practice ahead of the game against the 49ers with a foot injury and was limited Thursday. He returned Friday and was the team’s leading receiver Monday as he recorded his most career catches and his fourth-most yards.

The Ravens had both of their injured offensive linemen return to practice. Kevin Zeitler (knee/quadriceps) did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through but was a limited participant in positional drills Thursday. Patrick Mekari (concussion) was working off to the side with a noncontact jersey and Guardian Helmet on.

Both of the Ravens’ starters at inside linebacker were participating after being estimated as limited participants at the walk-through. Patrick Queen’s injury designation was his shoulder, and he appeared limited, participating in only some drills. However, the Ravens listed him and Roquan Smith as full participants. Smith was dealing with an injury to his pectoral muscle, but he said Thursday he is practicing and will be “ready to go.”

Punter Jordan Stout (back) and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (elbow) were practice after being limited Wednesday. Stout was still limited, and Washington was a full participant.