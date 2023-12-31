Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after leaving late in the first quarter with a calf injury, further depleting a secondary already thinned by injury.

Humphrey limped off the field after the Dolphins retook a 10-7 lead on a 27-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders. His return was originally listed as questionable, but he did not play again. Humphrey missed two games with a calf injury earlier this season.

The Ravens’ secondary was already without two starters, cornerback Brandon Stephens and safety Kyle Hamilton, who were limited in practice this past week. Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby took over as the team’s starting outside cornerbacks with Stephens and Humphrey sidelined, while Geno Stone and Daryl Worley have taken on greater roles at safety.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started the game 5-for-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown over Miami’s first two drives.

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce and safety Daryl Worley left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for head injuries.

