We all wish we had a week off in mid-January. The Ravens can earn one by beating the Dolphins on Sunday. A win over Miami on New Year’s Eve would give Baltimore the No. 1 seed in the AFC, guaranteeing them a spot in the divisional round.

In light of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ascension to MVP favorite, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer list their most valuable Ravens. Then they preview the team’s penultimate game against the Dolphins.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.