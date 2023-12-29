Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers returned to practice Friday after missing two days with a calf injury, but the team’s secondary is a question mark ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens, who missed Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury, and safety Kyle Hamilton, who was limited Thursday with a knee injury, were missing Friday. Both have been key pieces in a pass defense that’s helped lift the Ravens to the brink of a potential No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs.

It’s unclear when Stephens hurt his ankle. He was estimated to be a full participant in Wednesday’s walk-through. Hamilton was injured in the Ravens’ win Monday over the San Francisco 49ers and said after practice Thursday that he was progressing “day by day.”

The Ravens’ depth at cornerback could also be compromised. Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) is expected to miss Sunday’s game, and Arthur Maulet (knee) has been limited in practice this week after missing Monday’s game.

“Everybody that can go will be out there,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday.

Flowers’ return is a promising sign for a Ravens receiving corps that will be tested by a stout Dolphins secondary. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was missing at Friday’s practice, but he has not been listed on the team’s injury report this week and could be getting a rest day.

Inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), a key special teams contributor, missed his second straight day of practice.

The Dolphins are banged up, too. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) will not play Sunday. Starting right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), meanwhile, could return to action for the first time since early December.