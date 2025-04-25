When Georgia safety Malaki Starks walked out of his 15-minute interview with the Ravens at the NFL combine, he left the interviewers in awe.

General manager Eric DeCosta called it one of the best interviews the team has ever conducted, and coach John Harbaugh agreed. Beyond Starks’ demeanor and professionalism, his football IQ was “remarkable.”

“The way that he could discuss football, his awareness, his ability to call out the plays from their defense before we even show the plays just based on formation, his ability to dissect and talk about what happened any given play, and to know what his teammates were doing on any given play,” DeCosta said. “I mean, it was like he was a coach.”

DeCosta said Starks walked away with a perfect score.

So, when he was available at pick No. 27 of the first round of the draft Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Ravens nabbed him. And all the scouts cheered.

“They don’t always clap upstairs,” DeCosta said with a grin. “They clapped this year.”

Here’s how the newest Raven slots into the roster.

The Ravens prototype

Starks is “wired like a Raven,” according to DeCosta — and apparently everyone else. Mock drafts consistently linked Starks to the Ravens, which DeCosta admitted made him nervous.

But what does it mean to be like a Raven?

They thought he had a great mentality, intelligence and physicality. Add that to durability and ability, and you have a player who elevates the secondary immediately.

When the Ravens last picked a versatile, intelligent safety in the first round, they ended up with a Pro Bowler in year two. Now, Kyle Hamilton will be there to help mentor Starks as they figure out how their versatility meshes.

They aren’t the only ones in the secondary with experience playing all over the field. Ar’Darius Washington, who won the starting job in Week 8 and helped settle the secondary alongside Hamilton, has played nickel and both deep safety positions. And cornerback Marlon Humphrey is a shutdown corner on the outside while also being elite on the inside.

Starks fits the prototype, and he’s excited to be a part of a defensive that uses its players in different ways.

“I feel comfortable anywhere,” Starks said.

A chance to start strong

Starks will have the opportunity to hit the field immediately if he proves he is ready.

Last year, when the Ravens had six safeties on their roster, they used all of them at some point during the season. Part of that was because they were looking for chemistry — Eddie Jackson was eventually cut, and Marcus Williams was benched — but they ran a rotation the year before, when they were the best in the league.

That means Starks would have the chance to jump right in as part of the rotation. The question is how big his portion of the game snaps will be and where. His opportunity would increase if Starks outperforms Washington at training camp by a lot, although Harbaugh’s comments made it seem like they would utilize all three.

“It’s not to say that Kyle won’t be back there, because he will be,” Harbaugh said. “But the good news is the offense isn’t going to know who’s going to be back there on any given play. They’re not going to be able to line up and say, ‘OK, Kyle is gonna be deep, or even Ar’Darius is gonna be deep.’ Ar’Darius, all three of those guys will be on the field a lot.”

On top of that, defensive backs often suffer injuries, which means Starks should be prepared to step in at any point.

He helps bulk up a secondary that was decimated by injury in 2023 and by underperforming players in 2024. And he comes at a much lower price than Williams.

“In my experience, if you’re going to lose a game, an easy way to lose it is by having a bad secondary,” DeCosta said. “So we never want to be in that position. That’s a bad place to be. So, you know, we’re going to have a strong secondary.”