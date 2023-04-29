Ravens draft Oregon OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu in sixth round

The Ravens drafted Oregon’s Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, an imposing tackle who could project as a guard at the pro level, in the sixth round.

2022 stats: Allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit in 469 pass-block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Graded out as a strong run blocker in both gap and zone schemes.

Measurables: 6-5, 317 pounds, 5.23-second 40-yard dash

NFL.com profile: “Powerful lineman whose lack of instincts and technique could make him a candidate for the practice squad as the jump-off point for his career. Aumavae-Laulu has the physical traits teams look for but lacks consistency with his hands and body composure getting into blocks. His odds of roster success will be much higher at the guard position, where he has enough athletic ability and power to potentially fit a wide variety of run schemes while creating better matchups for him in protection.”

Team need: With Ben Powers’ departure in free agency, the Ravens need a new left guard. Ben Cleveland hasn’t played much over his first two years in Baltimore. John Simpson struggled over his three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mekari might be more durable and reliable as a swing tackle. With Kevin Zeitler entering the final year of his contract, the Ravens have to consider their future at right guard, too.

Highlights: