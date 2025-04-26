The Ravens took one of the NFL draft’s most polarizing talents Friday night, using their second-round pick on Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, who led the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks last season but fell out of the first round because of apparent concerns over his background.

Green, drafted No. 59 overall, reportedly was off several teams’ boards because of two allegations of sexual assault he faced in recent years. Green said at the NFL scouting combine in February that he faced one such accusation in high school and an “anonymous report” at Virginia. He said he was suspended by Virginia before transferring to Marshall ahead of the 2023 season.

Green denied the allegations at the combine and said he has “done nothing wrong.”

“There’s accusations out there,” Green told reporters. “I’ve never been questioned. I’ve never been asked. You know what I’m saying? Like, nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave from there.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Green was considered a first-round talent after finishing with 17 sacks in 2024, including a combined three takedowns in performances against Virginia Tech and Ohio State. He finished second in the FBS with 22.5 tackles for loss and also dominated at the Senior Bowl.

In Baltimore, Green will join a Ravens team still awaiting the results of an NFL investigation into Justin Tucker. The kicker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers. Tucker denies the allegations.

In February, after general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh were pressed about Tucker’s case, the Ravens said in a statement that they do not have a “defined, written, zero-tolerance policy.” According to a team spokesperson, “Each situation stands on its own. Actions will be determined after the facts are known.”

The wording marked a notable change in rhetoric from the team. In 2022, Harbaugh was asked about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s initial six-game suspension following accusations of sexual misconduct with massage therapists.

Harbaugh said “we’re kind of zero tolerance,” referring to protocols he said went into place around the time of running back Ray Rice’s domestic violence incident in 2014. Surveillance footage that TMZ published of Rice punching a woman who is now his wife in an elevator led to his indefinite suspension, and a reckoning with domestic violence across the league and in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I respect what [Ravens owner] Steve Bisciotti has created here, and [team president emeritus] Dick Cass, really, almost 10 years ago,” Harbaugh said in 2022. “Basically, we’re kind of zero tolerance. You have to know the truth, you have to try to understand the circumstances, but we’ve stayed away from that particular situation. When we draft players, when we sign them as free agents, we just haven’t dealt with it. That’s Steve’s decision, and I’m glad that we have that policy.”