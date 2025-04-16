Three months ago, Eric DeCosta was already playing with NFL draft possibilities. In late January, as the general manager answered a question about Kyle Hamilton at the Ravens’ season-ending news conference, he acknowledged that he’d just come from watching film on another safety.

DeCosta never identified the mystery prospect, nor did he validate his credentials. But the wheels were turning, even then.

“We’ll get all the [draftable] players, and we’ll rank the board like we always do, and if the best guy is a free safety at that pick,” DeCosta said, “then we’ll take him and be very happy with it.”

After a quiet offseason, the Ravens don’t have many glaring needs on their roster, one of the NFL’s strongest. But they do have a handful of clear weaknesses that will shape their draft board and their options at No. 27 overall. As the start of the draft approaches, with the first round kicking off April 24, here’s how DeCosta should prioritize his team-building goals, as well as potential draft targets at each position.

High priority

Kyle Van Noy led the Ravens with 12.5 sacks last season. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Outside linebacker

The Ravens finished second in the NFL in sacks last season, but they ranked 29th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate and 21st in pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus. The defense needed more from its interior and second-level pass rushers, but much of the burden in 2025 will again fall on its outside linebackers. Kyle Van Noy had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season, but he turned 34 on March 26. Odafe Oweh had a career-high 10 sacks, but he’s entering the final year of his contract. So, too, is David Ojabo, a former second-round pick who has struggled with injuries since before he was drafted.

The Ravens have the potential for another productive year up front — Tavius Robinson is an ascendant piece, and Adisa Isaac should take a step forward with a healthy offseason — but DeCosta needs to prepare for the future. The Ravens’ outside linebacker room could look very different in 2026, and it could need a new alpha, too.

Potential targets: Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku (Day 1), Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. (Day 1), Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau (Day 2), UCLA’s Oluwafemi Oladejo (Day 2), Central Arkansas’ David Walker (Day 3)

Defensive line

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce’s retirement could lead the Ravens to seek an interior lineman. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens had one of the NFL’s deepest defensive lines last year. Now it’s on somewhat shaky ground. With Michael Pierce’s offseason retirement and Brent Urban still unsigned, the Ravens have just three linemen who played an NFL snap in 2024: Nnamdi Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. It’s a good, durable group, but it needs some filling out — and some more pass rush juice. From Week 9 to Week 18, Washington and Jones combined for just two sacks and 28 pressures, according to PFF.

Potential targets: Oregon’s Derrick Harmon (Day 1), Mississippi’s Walter Nolen (Day 1), Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams (Day 2), Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles (Day 3), Kentucky’s Deone Walker (Day 3)

Cornerback

The Ravens used their 2024 first-round pick on Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Brandon Stephens shouldn’t be too hard to replace, but the Ravens can’t afford to skimp on their investment in the position. The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf and will pair him with George Pickens. The Cleveland Browns’ Jerry Jeudy finished sixth in the NFL in receiving yards last season. Outside the division, there are a handful of accomplished quarterbacks standing in the Ravens’ way in the AFC.

With Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins returning, the Ravens don’t need to find a blue-chip cornerback. But they do need a solid third starter. Maybe that’s Chidobe Awuzie, Jalyn Armour-Davis or T.J. Tampa. Maybe that’s safety Kyle Hamilton, returning to a more regular role in the slot and pushing Humphrey back outside. Or maybe that’s a promising rookie, drafted to bolster the depth of a position that can be cut down quickly by injuries. DeCosta said Tuesday that he expects to draft at least one cornerback next week.

Potential targets: Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston (Day 1), East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. (Day 2), Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas (Day 2), Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong (Day 3)

Safety

General manager Eric DeCosta said adding a safety could free up Kyle Hamilton to make more "splash plays." (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens should have some clarity on Ar’Darius Washington’s future by Friday, the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets from new suitors. Washington has not yet signed an offer sheet, according to the NFL’s transactions wire, meaning the Ravens don’t have to match any offers better than the one-year, $3.3 million deal they tendered last month.

Even if the Ravens plan to bring Washington back, they could use another deep-lying safety. DeCosta said Tuesday that he expects to draft at least one safety. In January, he hoped that adding a starter next to Washington would free up Hamilton to make more “splash plays” closer to the line of scrimmage: “If we can add another safety, obviously, it would be really good for us. It gives us that multiplicity on defense and the ability to do a lot of different things.” Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade were solid special teams players as rookies, but neither profiled as playmakers in college.

Potential targets: Georgia’s Malaki Starks (Day 1), South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori (Day 1), Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts (Day 2), Penn State’s Kevin Winston (Day 2), Wisconsin’s Hunter Wohler (Day 3)

Kicker

Justin Tucker converted a career-low 73.3% of his attempts in 2024. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens were expected to bring in competition here even before The Banner published its investigation into Justin Tucker, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area. Now, with his future more uncertain than ever — team president Sashi Brown said last month that the team will wait to make a decision until the NFL finishes its own inquiry into the allegations, which Tucker has denied — the Ravens need to find a viable replacement somewhere. Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay’s release gives the team a veteran starting option, but a late-round pick is more likely. Still, DeCosta wouldn’t rule out signing an undrafted kicker instead.

Potential targets: Miami’s Andres Borregales (Day 3), Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald (Day 3), Mississippi’s Caden Davis (Day 3 or undrafted free agency), Pittsburgh’s Ben Sauls (Day 3/UDFA), Arizona’s Tyler Loop (Day 3/UDFA)

Medium priority

Wide receiver

Zay Flowers led all Ravens receivers with 1,059 yards in 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens finally have a solid foundation here. Zay Flowers became the franchise’s first player voted to the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver last year. Rashod Bateman set career highs in games played, receiving yards and touchdowns. Offseason signing DeAndre Hopkins can still produce as a possession receiver. Still, the room is injury-prone and could use some reinforcements. While Tylan Wallace made the most of his opportunities in 2024, and Devontez Walker showed his field-stretching speed as a rookie, the Ravens lack a prototypical “X” receiver. They could also use another reliable blocker, especially with Nelson Agholor unlikely to return, and an instant-impact returner.

Potential targets: Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka (Day 1), Texas’ Matthew Golden (Day 1), Texas Christian’s Jack Bech (Day 2), Mississippi’s Tre Harris (Day 2), Maryland’s Tai Felton (Day 3)

Interior offensive line

Daniel Faalele started all 17 games for the Ravens in 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens seem comfortable with the development of guards Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele. Harbaugh said in February that Vorhees, the favorite to replace Patrick Mekari at left guard, “looked really good at the end of the year when he played.” Faalele, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, allowed just one sack in his first season as a full-time right guard, according to Pro Football Focus. Still, Ben Cleveland is the line’s only proven backup, and Vorhees’ injury history and Faalele’s athletic limitations could open the door to challengers.

Potential targets: North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel (Day 1), Alabama’s Tyler Booker (Day 1), Purdue’s Marcus Mbow (Day 2), West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum (Day 2), Cincinnati’s Luke Kandra (Day 3)

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith had 154 combined tackles last season and was named first-team All-Pro. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Roquan Smith had 33 tackles over the Ravens’ final four games last season, 11th-most in the NFL. The three other inside linebackers currently on their roster — Trenton Simpson, offseason signing Jacob Hummel and William Kwenkeu — combined for 12 tackles in that same span. The Ravens still have high hopes that Simpson can develop into a capable starter in Year 3, even after a rocky 2024, but the departure of Malik Harrison and Chris Board this offseason leaves them little margin for error. With a capable blitzer next to Smith, the Ravens can rely more on their All-Pro in coverage.

Potential targets: Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell (Day 1), UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger (Day 2), Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser (Day 3)

Low priority

Quarterback

The Ravens signed Cooper Rush to back up two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s best players, and Cooper Rush is a capable backup. Devin Leary, a sixth-round pick last season, had a disappointing first preseason and spent his entire rookie year on the Ravens’ practice squad. If DeCosta isn’t bullish on Leary’s future, he could target a late-round replacement.

Potential targets: Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard (Day 3), Syracuse’s Kyle McCord (Day 3), Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (Day 3)

Running back

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Derrick Henry and Justice Hill were one of the NFL’s best running back duos last year, and Keaton Mitchell’s return to form after his 2023 knee injury would give the Ravens another dimension. This running back class is considered one of the deepest in years, but the Ravens have more pressing needs elsewhere. A prospect with return experience could tempt them.

Potential targets: Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten (Day 3), Southern Methodist’s Brashard Smith (Day 3), UC Davis’ Lan Larison (Day 3/UDFA)

Tight end

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, pictured, and Charlie Kolar are part of one of the NFL’s best tight end rooms. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens have perhaps the NFL’s best tight end room. They also have an All-Pro fullback. But change is coming to the group. Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and Patrick Ricard are all entering a contract year, making a breakup inevitable. Andrews, having already been paid his roster bonus, is unlikely to be traded — for now. But what if the Ravens find a tight end they can’t turn down on Day 1 or Day 2? That might force their hand. A developmental year for a late-round prospect could also help ease the turnover expected at the position next offseason.

Potential targets: Texas’ Gunnar Helm (Day 3), Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes (Day 3), Alabama’s CJ Dippre (Day 3)

Offensive tackle

Ronnie Stanley (79) and Roger Rosengarten are the only players on the Ravens roster with double-digit snaps at tackle last season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s three-year contract extension took care of the Ravens’ biggest offseason need. Now they just have to find some depth. The departure of Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones leaves the Ravens with just two players who played double-digit snaps out wide last season: Stanley and right tackle Roger Rosengarten. (Faalele has previous experience at both tackle spots but has struggled in space over his career.) George Fant, a free-agent swing tackle, has been linked to the Ravens and could be a short-term answer, but with Stanley’s injury history, they need to find one or two young, capable pieces.

Potential targets: Ohio State’s Josh Simmons (Day 1), Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery (Day 2), William & Mary’s Charles Grant (Day 2), Texas’ Cameron Williams (Day 3), Florida’s Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (Day 3)