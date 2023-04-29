Ravens draft Ole Miss edge defender Tavius Robinson in fourth round

Published on: April 29, 2023 1:19 PM EDT|Updated on: April 29, 2023 1:27 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Defensive lineman Tavius Robinson of Mississippi participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Ravens drafted Ole Miss edge defender Tavius Robinson in the fourth round, adding an athletic prospect with playmaking potential with the No. 124 overall pick.

2022 stats: 44 tackles (eight for loss), seven sacks, five forced fumbles

Measurables: 6-6, 257 pounds, 4.66-second 40-yard dash

NFL.com profile: “Ascending, even-front defensive end prospect with outstanding traits and projectable upside. Robinson plays with good aggression and heavy hands as both a run defender and pass rusher. He has the agility and foot quickness to beat blockers whether chasing the run or rushing the passer. Robinson attacks the pocket with a game plan and a variety of moves at his disposal. He needs to grow into his frame to improve against the run, but Robinson should become a rotational defender and has future-starter potential.”

Team need: The Ravens should have a solid starting rotation, with Tyus Bowser leading a group also featuring two first-round talents in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. But with Justin Houston still unsigned in free agency, and not much depth behind that top three, the Ravens needed numbers at outside linebacker.

Highlights:

