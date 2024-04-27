The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Ravens drafted Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round Friday night, finding a potential rookie starter with the No. 62 overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Rosengarten was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Huskies and didn’t allow a sack over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. He was considered a potential dark-horse first-round prospect entering the draft.

After taking Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick Thursday night, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said he was confident the team would find offensive linemen Friday who could help in Year 1. Rosengarten, who grew up playing left tackle and switched to the right side to protect Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side, should compete with Daniel Faalele for the starting job.

“I just want to come in and compete and help this team earn wins for the program,” he said Friday night. “And it means a lot to me that Baltimore chose me at this position, and I took a lot of pride in playing offensive line, especially offensive tackle.”

Rosengarten met with the Ravens at the Senior Bowl, where he impressed scouts, and again at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. He said Ravens coaches were so impressed that they cut their combine meeting short by a few minutes.

He recalled being told, “Hey, man, you check all the boxes.”

Rosengarten has short arms for the position (26th percentile among offensive tackles), but he can win early in pass sets with his aggressive approach. Rosengarten’s mobility (4.92-second 40-yard dash) served him well in Washington’s zone-based running schemes, which the Ravens started to embrace more last year under coordinator Todd Monken.

Rosengarten, who weighed 308 pounds at the combine, said he felt comfortable playing around 305 to 315 pounds. “I just want to feel strong and especially mobile, feel athletic on the edge and get out in space,” he said. Growing up, Rosengarten said, he looked up to six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley, the longtime San Francisco 49ers left tackle whose playing weight was also around 300 pounds.

“I’m my own biggest critic,” Rosengarten said. “It’s unbelievable to say it, but I think there’s a lot in my game that I need to critique and get better at. So when it comes back to game film, I wish I could give you one strong answer, but I got a whole lot to work on. ... My game isn’t perfect. I feel like I have certain strengths in certain areas and certain weaknesses in areas.”

Offensive line was a focus for team officials entering the draft. The Ravens lost three of their five starters, with guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler leaving in free agency and right tackle Morgan Moses traded to the New York Jets. That left just two starters in place for 2024: Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who’s struggled with injuries.

The Ravens’ deal for running back Derrick Henry last month reaffirmed their commitment to the running game, but team officials acknowledged that rebuilding their line was “the mission in the coming weeks.”

“I think we’re on our way,” DeCosta said last month. “We have a good plan. We’re fortunate that this draft class is pretty good from that standpoint. I don’t want to call it historically strong, but it looks like a very strong crop of offensive linemen. I say this every year, but as a wise man once said, ‘We don’t play games until September. We’ll be ready.’”

Patrick Mekari filled in for both Stanley and Moses when they were injured last season and could be in the mix at right tackle, but his season-long durability is a concern.