Quarterback Lamar Jackson was held in check after a fast start, kicker Justin Tucker missed three kicks, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley helped put away the Ravens late in a 24-20 win in Baltimore.

In a matchup billed as a potential Super Bowl preview, Jackson finished 23-for-36 for 237 yards and two touchdowns inside a cold and wet M&T Bank Stadium. Barkley, another front-runner for NFL Most Valuable Player honors, finished with 23 carries for 107 yards for Philadelphia (10-2), which has won eight straight. His 25-yard score in the fourth quarter extended the Eagles’ lead to 21-12 and is the longest run the Ravens (8-5) have allowed all season.

Kicker Justin Tucker’s season-long woes continued as he missed an extra point, banging it off the left upright; a 47-yard field goal, which veered wide left; and a 53-yarder, which missed wide right for the first time all season. He’s 19-for-27 on field goals and 41-for-43 on extra points this season.

With the loss, the Ravens fell 1.5 games behind the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3), who beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. According to The New York Times’ playoff simulator, the Ravens still have about a 44% chance of winning the division and earning a top-four playoff seed.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went 11-for-19 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Top wide receiver A.J. Brown had five catches for 66 yards. Linebacker Zack Baun led the Eagles with 13 tackles, including a half-sack.

The Ravens scored 10 points on their first two drives, but managed just a field goal over their next eight drives against an Eagles defense that has turned into one of the NFL’s best. The Ravens finished with 372 yards overall (5.2 per play), 70 of which came on a last-minute touchdown drive.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (three catches for 74 yards) and tight end Mark Andrews (five catches for 60 yards) combined to lead a passing attack that lost wide receiver Rashod Bateman (no catches) to a knee injury in the third quarter. Running back Derrick Henry had 19 carries for 82 yards.

Time to talk, Tucker

The Ravens won’t like heading into their bye on a downer, but at least they’ll have the time to exhaust every single possible recourse for figuring out their kicking situation. And, yes, that includes bringing in kickers to push, if not replace, the legendary Justin Tucker.

The Ravens’ five-point margin of defeat didn’t exactly reflect a one-sided second half, but the deficit comes into starker relief once you realize what Tucker left on the board: two field goals and an extra point. The Ravens sure could’ve used those points late. But then, we’ve been saying that about a lot of missed Tucker kicks this season.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

— Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens need to learn to finish

The Ravens offense out-gained the Eagles and had more first downs. Yet it wasn’t enough. They sputtered over and over after making their way into Eagles territory, and special teams didn’t help them out. If kicker Justin Tucker hadn’t missed two field goals and an extra point, maybe the momentum would have changed the game. But even so, they still would have lost the game. While the defense could have made a few more stops, they weren’t the main issue in this one. In other games, the defensive performance would have been enough. The Ravens inability to play a complete game remains a common theme.

– Giana Han, Ravens reporter

Looking for a hero

Aside from Mark Andrews and his insane acrobatic catches, who among the Ravens truly stood out on Sunday afternoon? Not really Lamar Jackson, who missed a handful of throws and looked like he was hunting for big plays against tight coverage. Derrick Henry was good, but not better than his Eagles counterpart Saquon Barkley. A defense that started off stout wound up losing steam as A.J. Brown and Barkley ate up yards against them. No Ravens defender got a turnover. The special teams were a disaster.

The Ravens have had close games this season that have felt like Jackson or Henry or an opportunistic defense would give them a chance. This was the first time that coming back actually felt out of reach. There wasn’t any special clutch performer – nobody who rose above and beyond (except maybe Andrews) to give them a shot. When Jackson threw a touchdown pass at the end to Isaiah Likely, bringing the deficit to five points, it felt like empty calories. On the whole, the effort felt somewhat hollow, too.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

– Kyle Goon, columnist

Deja vu again

Sunday’s game had a familiar feeling. The Ravens’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday night had shades of last year’s AFC Championship Game, when Baltimore’s offense failed to take advantage of opportunities in a season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Or they might have been reliving the Ravens’ Week 2 debacle against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which Baltimore blew another early lead. Or perhaps the team’s Week 11 faceplant in Pittsburgh, when Justin Tucker missed several backbreaking kicks. Somehow this Ravens team keeps losing in the same ways, over and over again. John Harbaugh’s squad needs to take a hard look at themselves during the bye week.

– Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host