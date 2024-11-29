The Ravens (8-4) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Trust John Harbaugh in this matchup

Kyle Goon, columnist: As good as key facets of the defense and the offensive skill players were on Monday night against the Chargers, one of the most notable pieces was John Harbaugh, who has been one of the most conservative coaches in the NFL the last few seasons, regain his riverboat gambler sensibilitlies. If John could coach every week like he’s playing his brother, man, how good could the Ravens be? Fortunately for him this week, he’s coaching against Nick Sirianni.

This game has the vibe of the big wins the Ravens rolled off last season, especially now that the secondary has seemingly stabilized. Think of how Baltimore and Lamar Jackson torched the Vic Fangio-led Dolphins defense last season. I wouldn’t expect the Ravens to stop Saquon Barkley completely (just about no one does) but if they can disrupt Jalen Hurts enough to throw a wrench in this passing game, it could get ugly in another marquee game at the Bank. This game could tell us if Harbaugh coached a special one-off against the Chargers, or if he’s getting his mojo back.

Ravens 30, Eagles 21

Jackson’s NFC record will be tested

Giana Han, reporter: With the Eagles playing Sunday night in Los Angeles ahead of the Ravens, it was easy to get a good look at the Ravens’ next opponent. And they’re good — really good. The Ravens have an impressive run game with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and, while not quite the same, the Eagles can hit back with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. The hope there is that the Ravens run defense holds strong, but the Eagles pair it with a top-five passing offense by completion percentage and yards per completion. And pass defense, while improved, is the Ravens weakness.

To top it off, the Eagles have a really solid defense, and that has recently proven to be the Ravens downfall as their offense stuttered against the Cleveland Browns and sputtered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The only hope is that Jackson typically shows out against the NFC — he’s 23-1 as a starter — and he’s easily dismantled several other good defenses this season. Also the Eagles, like the Ravens, occasionally have an evil twin that shows up. But in a game where many Philadelphia fans will most likely mosey on down the beltway, the better rested Eagles will keep their momentum going and come out on top.

Eagles 28, Ravens 21

Ravens’ defensive front can be the difference

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: If the Ravens can bottle up Saquon Barkley on the ground — easier said than done, of course — this game should tilt in their favor. Jalen Hurts has one of the NFL’s worst pressure rates and sack rates, and the Ravens’ pass rush has an advantage inside with Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones. If Devonta Smith is unavailable because of a hamstring injury, the Ravens can devote even more resources to stopping A.J. Brown. For as many talented pieces this Eagles defense has — Jalen Carter! Quinyon Mitchell! Cooper DeJean! Zack Baun!? (Yes, Zack Baun!) — Lamar Jackson usually has his way with NFC opponents.

Ravens 27, Eagles 21

Watershed game for defense

Paul Mancano, “Banner Ravens Podcast” co-host: When the Orioles and Phillies met in June, I fell into the trap of labelling the matchup a potential World Series preview. Then the O’s went on a second-half spiral and both teams were bounced before the championship series. I learned my lesson. I won’t call this a potential Super Bowl preview.

But when the Ravens and Eagles are playing at their best, they certainly look like Super Bowl-caliber teams. Both squads boast one elite unit: Baltimore has the offense (first in yards per game), while Philadelphia has the defense (first in yards per game allowed). Sunday’s game could come down to their offsetting weaknesses: the Ravens’ 31st-ranked passing defense vs. the Eagles’ 25th-best passing offense. This is a chance for Zach Orr’s group to show it really has turned a corner.

Ravens 24, Eagles 20

The Eagles’ streak stops at The Bank

Brandon Weigel, editor: The Eagles are on a seven-game winning streak since their bye in Week 5, but a lot of the teams they’ve beaten in that stretch are approaching dumpster fire territory: the Cleveland Browns (starting Deshaun Watson), New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys (starting Cooper Rush). Saquon Barkley has been on an absolute tear, but to find the best run defense he’s faced prior to the Ravens, you have to go all the way back to Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, who rank 12th in league with 112.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

Baltimore is a much tougher test, and things are trending in the right direction with inside linebacker Roquan Smith returning to practice after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. It looks like they’ve finally tightened things up in the secondary, which will be needed if Devonta Smith is healthy enough to pair with A.J. Brown.

Throw in Lamar Jackson’s apparent mastery of the NFC, and there’s no way the Eagles run their streak to eight.

Ravens 28, Eagles 20