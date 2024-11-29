Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the week of practice, but inside linebacker Roquan Smith is set to return.

Van Noy, who’s tied for the team lead in sacks (eight) with outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, has been sidelined by hamstring and neck injuries this week. He played just 33 defensive snaps in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, his fewest since Week 4, but had a sack midway through the fourth quarter and was on the field in the final minute for the Ravens’ defense.

“Kind of working through a thing or two,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday. “Not major stuff, but stuff that’ll be touch-and-go up until Sunday, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

If Van Noy is inactive Sunday against Philadelphia, which has perhaps the NFL’s best pair of offensive tackles in Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, outside linebacker David Ojabo could retake a role in the Ravens’ pass rush. Ojabo has been a healthy scratch the past two weeks and has played just 22 defensive snaps since Week 8.

Smith, who sat out Monday’s win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and does not have a status designation for Sunday’s game, indicating that he’s been cleared to play. The All-Pro is third in the NFL in tackles (110) and tied for 12th in run stops (24), according to Pro Football Focus. Smith’s return would help fortify the Ravens’ stout run defense against an Eagles attack that leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (193.4).

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce (calf), who was designated to return off injured reserve Wednesday, could be activated for Sunday’s game, Harbaugh said. Pierce was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but participated fully Friday. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 8.

“We’re going up against a big, physical offensive line, so ... he’d be a great addition, but he’s got to be at his best, too,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got to feel that [way].”

Tight end Charlie Kolar, who broke his right arm against the Chargers, and cornerback Arthur Maulet, who’s still sidelined by calf and knee issues, were ruled out of Sunday’s game. Harbaugh said Kolar is a candidate for IR, which would sideline him at least four games, delaying his potential return until the Ravens’ regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle), who was designated to return off IR on Thursday, is questionable.

Eagles starting cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Starting wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who’s averaging 57.3 receiving yards per game, is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Reserve wide receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring), reserve linebacker Ben VanSumeren (knee) and reserve safety Sydney Brown (knee) are also questionable.