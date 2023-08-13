The strangest streak in the NFL lives to fight another day.

The Baltimore Ravens extended their historic winning streak in the NFL preseason after edging the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles 20-19 at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

While the Ravens held a 20-13 lead, Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks intercepted a pass from Anthony Brown and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown with 7:03 remaining. The Eagles went for two to take the lead but were intercepted on the conversion.

After forcing another three-and-out for the Ravens offense, the Eagles got the ball back and faced fourth down at their own 44. A pass from quarterback Ian Book sailed high, and the Ravens regained possession to run out the clock.

Here’s a look at the risers and fallers from Saturday’s contest.

Risers

Justice Hill produced 48 rushing yards on three carries while the rest of the offense struggled against the Eagles in the first half. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Justice Hill

Hill was one of the few bright spots for the Ravens in the first half while they struggled mightily on offense. After a three-and-out to start the game, Hill gave the offense a much-needed boost on the next series. His 37-yard run down the right sideline put the Ravens in field goal range and set up Baltimore’s first scoring drive. Three plays after Hill’s run, quarterback Josh Johnson found wide receiver Devin Duvernay short on the right side for a 7-yard touchdown.

Hill, who finished the game rushing three times for 48 yards, has solidified himself on the 53-man roster, and he showed the steadiness that has made him a favorite on the team.

Tyler Huntley

Huntley gave the Ravens offense life when it needed it and pulled himself ahead in the race for the No. 2 quarterback job.

Huntley started the second half and charged the Ravens 75 yards down the field in 13 plays on his first drive, resulting in a nice back-shoulder touchdown pass to wide receiver Tylan Wallace. The drive mirrored some of what we expected from Todd Monken’s new offense. It had more tempo, a nice throw to a tight end in Travis Vokolek down the sideline and a few scrambles from the quarterback.

Although Huntley’s next drive ended in a punt, it still went a solid 10 plays and had life to it. His night ended after that series, though, as he headed back to the locker room with a trainer because of a minor injury and didn’t return.

Daryl Worley

Cornerback Daryl Worley hasn’t played a snap at the position throughout training camp. On Saturday, he showed his versatility by manning the safety role and revealed after the game the switch is full time. That’s good news for Baltimore’s secondary that’s been plagued by injuries.

Worley shone in his first action of the season. He played every defensive snap and finished with four tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. He was everywhere on the field, and his energy provided the defense a boost.

Malik Hamm

What an impressive homecoming for the rookie outside linebacker. Playing in the stadium he grew up dreaming of playing in, Hamm recorded the first sack of his NFL career in the third quarter when he took down the Eagles’ Tanner McKee.

The rookie from Lafayette showed a vicious spin move that beat the Eagles right tackle to collapse McKee in the pocket. Hamm finished with two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. Hamm has been one of the Ravens’ undrafted talents making a name for himself.

Fallers

Josh Johnson (left) appeared to lose ground in the competition for the backup quarterback spot. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Josh Johnson

It was a rough start for Johnson in his race against Huntley for the job to be Lamar Jackson’s primary backup.

Outside of a 7-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay and a drive that ended with a score because of a 60-yard field goal from Justin Tucker, the 37-year-old Johnson couldn’t generate much for the offense. Johnson, who played the entire first half, finished 8-for-12 passing for 45 yards and a touchdown, but the offense was unsuccessful marching down the field with him under center. The Ravens punted on three of their first four possessions, all of those ending on three-and-outs.

Coach John Harbaugh said the preseason will absolutely help determine how the race will shake out. Johnson will need to rebound to stay in it.

James Proche II

Through the first few weeks of training camp, Proche has kept his name in the mix if the Ravens decide to keep six wide receivers. He’s made a few impressive catches at practice and his ability on special teams as a returner has helped his campaign.

That took a dip Saturday, however, when Proche had the ball stripped while fielding a punt in the third quarter, giving the Eagles possession at Baltimore’s 14-yard line. To make matters worse, he was replaced on the next punt return by Tylan Wallace, who also caught a touchdown pass. Mistakes like that won’t help his case while he’s on the bubble.

Ben Cleveland

Cleveland continued to struggle Saturday, showing why his name hasn’t been in much of the discussion for the starting left guard job.

The 2021 third-round pick didn’t fare well against the Eagles, giving up an embarrassing rush while at right guard to No. 9 overall pick Jalen Carter. Carter blew past Cleveland inside and flushed Johnson out of the pocket to throw the ball away. The play made its way to social media, which is never good: