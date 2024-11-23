The Ravens released safety Eddie Jackson on Saturday, ending the offseason acquisition’s disappointing stint in Baltimore after just nine games.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chicago Bears, played just 16 defensive snaps over the past three weeks. He was benched for the Ravens’ Week 9 win over the Denver Broncos, played sparingly in the Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and didn’t make the trip to Pittsburgh for Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Jackson practiced this past week but wasn’t seen in the locker room.

“I really don’t have anything to say about those personnel decisions that get made, or why they get made,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Some of those things are just in-house conversations that we have, and it stops there.”

Jackson, 30, signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, including $1 million guaranteed, in July. Jackson was expected to help replace safety Geno Stone as the third safety, behind All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jackson had a would-be pick six in just his second training camp practice as a Raven, but he struggled during the season, along with Williams. Jackson allowed 250 yards in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, more than he’d allowed in any season since 2020. He gave up three touchdowns, including two in an upset loss to the Cleveland Browns. Among the 94 safeties who’ve played at least 100 defensive snaps this season, Jackson has a coverage grade on the analytics site that ranks 84th. (Williams is last.)

The Ravens turned to Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington at safety against Pittsburgh, and the duo helped stabilize a secondary that had one of its best games all season. Williams didn’t play a snap against the Steelers.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens signed inside linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Welch, who was out of practice squad elevations, has played 63 special teams snaps for the Ravens this season.

Injury report

Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith, the NFL’s co-leading tackler, is considered questionable for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a hamstring injury.

Smith, who’s never missed a game because of injury since his arrival in Baltimore two years ago, left the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers in the fourth quarter and didn’t practice this week. If he’s unavailable, defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Friday that the Ravens would replace Smith “by committee,” likely with a mix of snaps for fellow starter Trenton Simpson and reserve linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and rookie safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle), who were sidelined at practice this week. Center Tyler Linderbaum (back) and defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), two of the team’s most important starters in the trenches, are questionable. Both were estimated to be limited in Saturday’s closed walk-through practice.

The Chargers ruled out starting inside linebacker and third-leading tackler Denzel Perryman (groin), along with former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (hip).

Six Chargers are questionable: starting wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder), starting outside linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), reserve outside linebacker Bud Dupree (foot), starting cornerback and Baltimore native Cam Hart (concussion/ankle), reserve cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) and reserve safety A.J. Finley. Only Hart participated fully in Saturday’s practice.

This story has been updated.