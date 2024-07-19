The Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with safety Eddie Jackson, finally addressing a position of need on the eve of training camp.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection over seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, met with the Ravens this week and was one of the top free-agent safeties available. He should bolster what was already one of the NFL’s best safety groups, led by All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

Jackson’s signing would give the defense a long-awaited veteran replacement for safety Geno Stone, whose steady play in the secondary last year helped the Ravens optimize Hamilton’s dynamic skill set. Stone, who finished second in the NFL last year in interceptions (seven), signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in March.

Jackson is expected to compete for snaps with defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, who started in the slot early last season before suffering a pectoral injury, along with rookies Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade. Stone played about 40 to 70 defensive snaps per game last season when Hamilton and Williams were both healthy, often lining up next to Williams as a deep safety. His presence freed up Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where the 2022 first-round pick was most disruptive. Hamilton lined up for more snaps in the slot (403) than he did as a free safety (275), while also playing over 200 snaps in the box, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019, was released in February after recording an interception and 37 tackles in 12 games. He was set to count $18.1 million against the Bears’ salary cap this year, and his release saved the team $12.6 million in cap room.

Jackson, who plays primarily as a deep-lying safety, allowed 12 catches on 18 targets in coverage for 203 yards and three touchdowns last season, according to PFF. On-off splits can be misleading, but the Bears had a substantially better success rate and expected points added per drop-back, two relatively reliable measures of efficiency, when he was on the field than when he was missing, according to TruMedia.

“I know [Jackson was] dinged up a little bit there, but I thought where his impact is really with [safety Jaquan] Brisker and the communication on the back end,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles told local reporters this offseason when asked to evaluate Jackson’s 2023 season. “When Eddie was in, you could tell Brisker felt really, really comfortable. Really that whole group, he really impacts the communication, and you could see that.”

Jackson has missed five games each of the past two seasons because of foot injuries. Over 100 career games, he has 44 passes defended, 15 interceptions, six fumble recoveries, two sacks and three defensive touchdowns.

Ravens veterans are expected to report to training camp by Saturday, and their first full-team practice will be held Sunday.