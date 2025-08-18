Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. is expected to remain on the non-football-injury/illness list and miss at least the Ravens’ first four games this season while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

The third-round pick sat out the team’s offseason workouts and hasn’t been available to practice in training camp. Ravens officials were hopeful ahead of camp that Jones would return by early August, but team doctors haven’t cleared him. If Jones is placed on the reserve/NFI next week, he can be activated to the 53-man roster after Week 4.

Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Monday that Jones, who was expected to provide depth at tackle and perhaps fight for snaps at guard, is “not going to make it to the start of the season.” His limited offseason workload could also make it difficult for Jones to contribute meaningfully as a rookie.

“I would say the doctor, the surgeon, the best I can tell you is, he wants to be sure that it’s fully right,” Harbaugh said of Jones’ shoulder. “And that’s the way it should be. We respect that. And so it’s going to take a little longer, so we won’t be counting on him early on in the season.”

Jones’ injury should open a spot on the initial 53-man roster for another offensive lineman. Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Joe Noteboom, Ben Cleveland and rookie Carson Vinson are almost guaranteed to make the team. Center Corey Bullock has emerged as a strong candidate. Sixth-round pick Garrett Dellinger, 2024 seventh-round pick Nick Samac and second-year player Darrian Dalcourt, all interior linemen, could be in the mix for the final one or two spots.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, meanwhile, will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage on the elbow he dislocated in the Ravens’ preseason win Saturday over the Dallas Cowboys.

Isaac, who battled a hamstring injury throughout his rookie year, suffered the injury on a second-quarter kickoff. The 2024 third-round pick is expected to be placed on injured reserve and return “maybe midway in the season sometime,” Harbaugh said.

The injury should further secure outside linebacker David Ojabo’s spot on the Ravens’ season-opening roster. The team has an established top four at the position — Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson and rookie Mike Green — but there was uncertainty about whether the Ravens would make space for both Isaac and Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick who’s in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Ravens will play the Washington Commanders on Saturday in their preseason finale, and initial roster cuts are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 26.