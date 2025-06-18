For Ravens fans hoping for Emery Jones Jr.’s return, they’ll need a little divine intervention.

During the final press conference of minicamp, head coach Jim Harbaugh said the former LSU right tackle won’t start training camp in late July “unless he does something miraculous.”

There’s no concrete deadline for the return of Jones, who has missed all of organized team activities and minicamp with a shoulder injury. However, Harbaugh remains optimistic he’ll be back during camp.

The news dashed hopes that Jones might challenge one of the starting guards, especially left guard Andrew Vorhees, for a Week 1 position.

Given the amount of missed time, it’s unlikely Jones would be able to ramp up for his first NFL season with enough time to be ready.

“I got a pretty good idea that the guys that you saw out there today are in the lead,” Harbaugh said. “Daniel [Faalele] had the most experience last year, so he did a nice job. Really played well as the season went on. And then, when Vorhees got his chance, he looked really good, too, in that one game, in the Browns game.”

When the Ravens drafted Jones in the third round in April, they believed in his flexibility, shifting from swing tackle to guard.

Jones played 37 games in three years in Baton Rouge. His journey there started hot. He secured Freshman All-America and Freshman All-Southeastern Conference honors. Then, in his junior year, Jones and his teammates were listed as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the team with the best offensive line.

Jones was a key component of how Baltimore planned to increase its depth, but he was far from the only move the team made.

In early March, the Ravens re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Then Baltimore added former Rams player Joseph Noteboom and drafted Carson Vinson and Garrett Dellinger.

“They know they’ve got to play well,” Harbaugh said. “The standard will be very high, but we expect them to play up to it.”

As for Jones, with his training delayed and more questions left than answered, Baltimore will have to wait until training camp to see how he performs.