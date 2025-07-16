The Ravens placed rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. on the non-football-injury/illness list Wednesday, a week ahead of the team’s first training camp practice.

Jones, a third-round pick, missed organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this offseason while he recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered in college. Jones can be activated off the NFI list and return to practice at any time, but coach John Harbaugh said in mid-June that he didn’t expect the LSU product to be available for the start of training camp unless he “does something miraculous.”

“But I’m hopeful at some point in time in training camp we’ll see him,” Harbaugh added.

If Jones hasn’t been activated by the time the Ravens finalize their 53-man roster in late August, he would be placed on the reserve/NFI list and miss at least four regular-season games.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Jones played primarily right tackle at LSU, but Ravens officials were impressed with his play at guard during Senior Bowl practices. Harbaugh said in April that Jones could contribute immediately as a swing tackle behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten but that the team wanted to evaluate him inside as well.

Jones’ shoulder injury, which teams were aware of throughout the predraft process, has hindered those plans. With Jones sidelined, Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele are the preseason favorites to start at left guard and right guard, respectively. Free-agent signing Joe Noteboom, meanwhile, can play both tackle spots.

Jones was one of three offensive linemen drafted in April, along with tackle Carson Vinson (fifth round) and guard Garrett Dellinger (seventh round).

“Emery is very smart; he’s very engaged; he’s plugged in,” offensive line coach George Warhop said last month. “He can’t do what we’re doing, but he can mimic it on his own. I’ve been most impressed with him, and with ‘Delli’ in the meeting rooms, just understanding what we’re doing. They’re very, very, very close to being really good pro players in that regard.”