Three weeks ago, prior to today’s breaking news that Lamar Jackson secured his bag with a record-breaking contract extension, we convened an unofficial panel of people connected to the pro sports space to talk about Lamar Jackson’s ongoing contract negotiation saga.

The chatter at that point was deafening, so we wanted to have some conversations with folks who are intimately familiar with the business of sports from varying angles.

From NFL Draft Kickoff: Breaking down the long-awaited, highly-anticipated Lamar Jackson contract extension, keeping him in Baltimore for the future. pic.twitter.com/6jTh3jyVQV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

“If Lamar had an agent, the deal would have been done already! What kind of idiot negotiates an NFL contract on their own and without an agent???”

“The owners are colluding against him to stabilize the quarterback market!”

“Lamar should wake up and just take what the Ravens offered months ago!”

“The relationship is over, Lamar’s trade request ended it!”

“He’s not worth the money. He’s not an accurate passer and his playing style lends itself to injury!”

Lamar Jackson should have a lot of critics and doomsayers muttering “whoops.” This standstill was not just guaranteed money. It was about getting a better, pass-first OC. It was about having a real receivers room. This was about him taking control of his career. And he’s done it. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 27, 2023

I’m sure you heard all of the permutations of the aforementioned comments, and then some. That’s why I was interested in speaking with Leigh Steinberg a few weeks ago to get his perspective. The legendary sports agent was prescient and precise in his analysis of the situation and how it would eventually play out.

“It would be extremely bizarre for Lamar Jackson, a young quarterback who was the MVP of the league with a team that’s been very happy with him, and they’re going to trade him? I think the eventual playout is that cooler heads will prevail, they’ll work out a long-term deal for him and that Lamar Jackson will be playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens for years to come,” Steinberg told us.

And he was spot-on.

LAMAR JACKSON HAS AGREED TO 5 YEAR DEAL WITH THE BALTIMORE RAVENS!!!! B-MORE IS LIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/y89tjb5DxH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2023

Today, Lamar agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension that’s expected to make the highest-paid quarterback and player in the league. Terms of the deal, which will run through 2027, are being reported as follows — $260 million with $185 million guaranteed with an average annual value of $52 million per year.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“Jalen Hurts is the highest paid player in NFL history!”



Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/6wfOkjwqJR — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 27, 2023

Ravens fans, in addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief, are celebrating the fact that the team has retained its revolutionary talent at the quarterback position, while also adding star receiver Odell Beckham and possibly DeAndre Hopkins to his arsenal of weapons.

Five years (and one day) after the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson, they signed him to a blockbuster five-year deal.



These two have always made the most sense together. They’re a great fit. It just makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YGO8PAE3wQ — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 27, 2023

The jubilance among the Ravens flock is palpable right now, with the news overshadowing any final mock Draft negotiations.

@Lj_era8 and his mom counting the 15% of his money he saved by not having to pay an agent for a contract that he was fully capable and confident of negotiating himself. pic.twitter.com/yL5mL2rX8Y — alejandro danois (@alidanois) April 27, 2023

As someone who followed Lamar’s trajectory ever since his freshman year at the University of Louisville, I’m in full agreement with ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes, “...five years after he sat in the green room with his mom, watching the picks go by as he fell in the draft….hard not to get emotional. What a player. What a story.”

What a player and what a story indeed.

Lamar Jackson signing a deal to give his family generational wealth, five years after he sat in the green room with his mom, watching the picks go by as he fell in the draft….hard not to get emotional. What a player. What a story. pic.twitter.com/C7olaL9bwy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 27, 2023

Ravens fans and teammates aren’t the only ones happier than a kid in a candy store with a pocketful of money right now. Can you imagine how General Manager and the front office is feeling right now?

Eric DeCosta pulling up to the Ravens facility for the NFL Draft after signing Lamar Jackson & Odell Beckham Jr, and with rumors of a DeAndre Hopkins trade swirling pic.twitter.com/OyGshjUgd2 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 27, 2023

Among those who are not celebrating are some in the NFL Agent community, with former league executive Joe Banner saying that he never thought Jackson was making a mistake in representing himself.

Lamar looking at everybody who said he needed an agent pic.twitter.com/NZsU5B1Adh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2023

Had the star signal-caller maximized his value much more than if an agent had negotiated an extension after the third year of his rookie contract, which is par for the course for star young quarterbacks.

Lamar’s not only changing the game on the field, he seems to be leading for players taking control of their own destiny.