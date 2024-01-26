With cornerback Rock Ya-Sin’s return, every player from the Ravens’ 53-man roster was on the field for the final practice ahead of Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team was missing two starters, tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), as well as inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), for their divisional-round win over the Houston Texans. Over the course of the week, they’ve seen all those players returned to the field in some capacity.

As of Thursday, everyone was present other than Ya-Sin, who was out due to a knee injury.

Although a depth player, Ya-Sin has played in 14 games this season. His role has become more critical with all the injuries to the secondary. If Humphrey is not able to play due to his calf injury, Ya-Sin is usually part of the plan. He will rotate with other players such as Ronald Darby or Arthur Maulet.

Humphrey has practiced every day this week, but he was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday.

Phillips and Wallace were also limited participants Thursday. While Phillips was working with the linebackers for individual drills, Wallace was off to the side running sprints.

Andrews, who was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, was activated off injured reserve ahead of practice.

With Ya-Sin’s return, the only players the Ravens were missing are those on injured reserve for season-ending injuries, like running back Keaton Mitchell (knee).

As of Thursday, the Chiefs had four players who did not practice and four who were limited participants.

The four who did not practice were nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle / toe) and guard Joe Thuney (pectoral). All but Moore are starters.

Safety Mike Edwards (concussion), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) were all limited participants. All four are starters.