The Ravens’ win Sunday was a costly one.
Five players were fined from $16,391 to $33,317 for rules violations against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the NFL announced Saturday. Fines for the six total violations amounted to $103,014.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received two fines for unnecessary roughness: one for his second-quarter altercation with Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons ($11,473) and another on a fourth-quarter catch by wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Safety Kyle Hamilton was fined $20,524 for the third-quarter hit on wide receiver Chris Moore that led to his ejection.
Defensive lineman Michael Pierce was fined $16,391 for a third-quarter hit on quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Pierce was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.
Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness on an apparent blind-side block during safety Geno Stone’s third-quarter interception return. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness on an apparent blind-side block during quarterback Lamar Jackson’s second-quarter scramble on the play that led to Flowers’ 10-yard touchdown catch. Neither Madubuike nor Stanley was flagged on the play.
Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness) was added to the Ravens’ injury report and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, adding depth at safety with Marcus Williams ruled out.
The Lions, meanwhile, added starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs (knee) to their injury report as questionable. Jacobs has an NFL-high three interceptions this season. Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. was ruled out for personal reasons. Jones has played 43% of the Lions’ offensive snaps and has five catches on 10 targets for 35 yards.
