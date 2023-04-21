The case for the Ravens drafting Alabama safety Brian Branch in the first round

After the Ravens took the Notre Dame safety No. 14 overall in last year’s draft, they tried to find a trade partner for starting safety Chuck Clark. But they couldn’t, and Clark only strengthened his grip on a starting job in training camp. Hamilton played early in the season, struggling at times as he lined up all over the field for coordinator Mike Macdonald. He finally found a home in late October, when he started to settle into his role as the Ravens’ nickelback. From Week 7 through the end of the regular season, playing primarily in the slot and in the box, Hamilton graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 6 overall safety among qualifying players.