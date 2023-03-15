Ravens free agency: Tracking the comings and goings in Baltimore

As the NFL’s new league year begins, so, too, does the Ravens’ waiting game with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With a wave of free-agent signings and trades expected to be finalized across the league after 4 p.m. Wednesday, clarity on the the Ravens’ chances of keeping their most important player could arrive soon. Suitors need not only the salary cap space to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, but also a pair of first-round draft picks. And they’d need the Ravens not to match.

But as general manager Eric DeCosta monitors the market, business in Baltimore will carry on as usual. The Ravens have already released defensive lineman Calais Campbell, traded safety Chuck Clark, re-signed cornerback Trayvon Mullen and restructured a handful of contracts. Salary cap space is minimal, but the Ravens have some flexibility.

Here’s a look at what’s happened so far and which Ravens are still available.

Re-signed

Returned from a torn Achilles tendon to finish with career highs in offensive snaps (264) and special teams snaps (214). Ran for 262 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, also career highs. Role in the offense decreased over season’s second half, with just 10 carries and four catches after Week 10.

Traded

S Chuck Clark: Traded to New York Jets for 2024 seventh-round pick

Chuck Clark #36 and the Baltimore Ravens will have to contain Saquon Barkley for a Victory on the road against the Giants . (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Trade of the veteran leader, a projected salary cap casualty, clears $4.1 million in space. Played in 96 games and started 63 over his six years with the Ravens, including at least 1,000 defensive snaps each of the past three years. Served as defensive signal-caller since 2019. Helped lead 2022 defense that finished seventh in the NFL in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

Released

DL Calais Campbell: Cut Monday

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets called for intentional grounding after being pressured by Calais Campbell #93 of the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Release of six-time Pro Bowl selection clears $7 million in cap space. Graded out as the NFL’s 16th-best interior defensive lineman in 2022 year, according to Pro Football Focus. Posted 5 1/2 sacks in 2022. Played 41 games and started 40 over his three years with the Ravens, posting 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Named the winner of the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Unrestricted free agents (departures)

G Ben Powers: Four-year, $52 million deal ($27 million guaranteed) with the Broncos

Graded out as the NFL’s No. 10 guard in pass-block win rate and No. 2 guard in run-block win rate, according to ESPN. Allowed no sacks and just 12 quarterback pressures, according to PFF. Played every offensive snap for the Ravens (1,096) at left guard.

TE Josh Oliver: Three-year, $21 million deal ($11 million guaranteed) with the Vikings

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Josh Oliver #84 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Used primarily as an in-line tight end (62.8% of snaps overall). Graded out as the NFL’s second-best run-blocking tight end, according to PFF. Finished with 14 catches on 25 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs. Caught Jackson’s final touchdown pass of 2022 but also allowed the sack that led to his season-ending knee injury.

Unrestricted free agents (unsigned)

OLB Vince Biegel: Was in line to make the Ravens’ 53-man roster before tearing his Achilles tendon in August for the second time in three years. Has played just six defensive snaps over the past three seasons.

RB Kenyan Drake: Averaged 4.4 yards per carry, his most since 2019, and had 17 catches for 89 yards, the most among Ravens running backs. But his rushing success rate, measured by how often he generated positive expected points added on carries, was just 33.9%, according to TruMedia — the lowest on the team.

CB Kyle Fuller: Tore his ACL in the Ravens’ season opener, ending his stretch of 80 straight games played for the Bears and Broncos. Had an up-and-down training camp in his return to his native Baltimore.

OLB Justin Houston: Led the Ravens in sacks (9 1/2) and finished behind only inside linebacker Patrick Queen in pressure rate (14.6%, according to PFF). Had nine sacks in his first seven games, but just one sack over his final seven games. Turned 34 in January.

OT Ja’Wuan James: Started at left tackle in the Ravens’ season opener, his first game since 2019, only to tear his Achilles tendon. Has played more than 10 games in a season just three times since being drafted in 2014.

OLB Steven Means: Played 28 snaps in the Ravens’ season opener, then tore his Achilles tendon in his first snap of Week 2. Turns 33 in September.

CB Trayvon Mullen: Claimed off waivers after the Ravens’ season ended. Former second-round pick, a cousin of Jackson, has played for four teams over his first four NFL seasons.

CB Marcus Peters: Returned from a torn ACL to play in 13 games. Graded out as PFF’s No. 34 cornerback in coverage among players with at least 400 defensive snaps, after allowing 48 catches on 68 targets for 559 yards and five touchdowns. Mixed elite performances (two forced turnovers vs. Patriots in Week 3) with head-scratchers (whiffed tackle on Saints’ catch-and-run touchdown in Week 9).

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul: Finished with three sacks and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games (13 starts); 21 total pressures were the fewest of his career, according to PFF. Helped solidify Ravens’ run defense, but his 7.1% pressure rate ranked 18th among the 21 Ravens with at least 100 defensive snaps.

WR Demarcus Robinson: Led Ravens wide receivers in catches (48), targets (75) and yards (458), all surpassing or approaching his career-best numbers. Also dropped a team-high five passes and had a 6.8% drop rate, second worst on the team. Was the Ravens’ only receiver to play in all 17 games.

CB Kevon Seymour: Finished fourth on the team in special teams snaps despite missing three games. Played just six defensive snaps in 2022 after a rash of injuries led him to play 247 in 2021.

WR Sammy Watkins: Rejoined the Ravens in late December after he was released by the Packers. Had three catches on five targets for 119 yards in three regular-season games and one catch on three targets for 12 yards in the playoff loss to Cincinnati. Receiving yardage has dropped three straight years.

S Geno Stone: Ravens did not offer a tender, making stone an unrestricted free agent

Finished third on the team in special teams snaps and played 41.3% of the defense’s snaps. Started seven games at safety, grading out as PFF’s No. 26 safety among players with at least 400 defensive snaps. Had 38 tackles, one fumble recovery, one pass defense and allowed 13 catches on 18 targets for 203 yards in coverage.

Restricted free agents

C Trystan Colon: Played in six games and started at left guard in Week 14 win vs. Steelers. Has appeared in 20 games, with four starts, over his three years in Baltimore.

QB Tyler Huntley: Named to the Pro Bowl despite starting just four games, posting a 77.2 passer rating and averaging minus-0.01 expected points added per drop-back, according to TruMedia. Finished with 109.7 passing yards per game and 5.9 yards per pass attempt. Battled tendinitis in his throwing shoulder throughout the season. Nearly led Ravens to a playoff win in Cincinnati.

LS Nick Moore: Earned second-team All-Pro honors in his second year as a starter.

ILB Del’Shawn Phillips: Finished sixth on the team in special teams snaps, but played just one snap on defense. Had five tackles in his first year in Baltimore.