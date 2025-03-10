With the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, free agency is back in full swing. The Ravens, already an offseason Super Bowl favorite for next season, have business to take care of. They just don’t have much spending power.

“We don’t have a lot of [salary] cap room,” general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine last month. “We’re not a team that’s going to make a lot of splashes, generally speaking.”

The Ravens’ biggest splash came on the eve of free agency, when they agreed to terms with left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year, $60 million extension. But more roster moves are sure to follow.

We’ll update this post as news trickles out about players leaving, joining or returning to the Ravens.

OL Patrick Mekari → Jacksonville Jaguars

Patrick Mekari, a versatile offensive lineman who played every position at some point in his Ravens career, is departing Baltimore for Jacksonville. He agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jaguars on Monday, according to reports.

One of the Ravens’ undrafted rookie successes, Mekari contributed along the offensive line in each of his six seasons with the team. While he only started a handful of games in four of those seasons, his value was in his ability to fill in wherever needed in case of injury. He played 672 snaps at left tackle, 832 at left guard, 683 at center, 272 at right guard and 1,206 at right tackle, according to PFF.

Mekari’s average annual salary more than doubles what he was making with the Ravens. On his most recent Ravens contract , a three-year extension of his rookie contract, he made an average annual salary of $5.15 million. He will make an average of $12.5 million a year with the Jaguars.

The Ravens do not currently have an in-house replacement for Mekari. Ben Cleveland, a depth lineman, is also a free agent. He was also recently arrested for driving under the influence.

Andrew Vorhees, who played 268 snaps last season, is the favorite to take over at left guard. After re-signing Stanley, the Ravens will return all of their other starters on the offensive line.