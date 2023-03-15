Ravens place tender on QB Tyler Huntley; S Geno Stone, LS Nick Moore headed for free agency

Published on: March 15, 2023 5:26 PM EDT|Updated on: March 15, 2023 5:43 PM EDT

Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The Ravens placed a right-of-first-refusal tender Wednesday on backup Tyler Huntley, giving the team control of a key restricted free agent.

The Ravens have until April 21 to match any offer sheet signed by Huntley, who’s 3-5 as a starter and has played in 15 games over his three years in Baltimore. If Huntley signs the tender, he’d make $2.6 million in 2023, a raise of about $1.7 million from his 2022 salary.

With Huntley tendered and starter Lamar Jackson designated with the franchise tag, the Ravens are now somewhat in limbo at quarterback. General manager Eric DeCosta could match offer sheets for both this offseason, but with the team’s limited cap space, the Ravens could also be forced into tough decisions financially. If Jackson leaves, they’d receive two first-round picks from his new team. If Huntley signs elsewhere, the Ravens would get no draft pick compensation.

Huntley, who went undrafted out of Utah in 2020, made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last season despite throwing just two touchdowns in six regular-season games while filling in for an injured Jackson. He finished the year with a 41.2 QBR, down from the 55.0 he posted in seven games in 2021, and had a costly red-zone fumble in an otherwise strong playoff performance in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley was the Ravens’ only restricted free agent to be tendered Wednesday. All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, inside linebacker Kristian Welch and Del’Shawn Phillips and center Trystan Colon are now all unrestricted free agents, though they could return to Baltimore on smaller deals.

