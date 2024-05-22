The Ravens will hold joint practices with the Packers ahead of their Aug. 24 preseason finale in Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told local reporters Tuesday.

The dates of the joint practices were not revealed. When the Ravens and Washington Commanders met in Owings Mills before their Aug. 21 preseason game at FedEx Field last year, they practiced together on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. On-field scuffles marred the first day of joint practices.

The Ravens last went on the road for practices in 2021, when they faced the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have also practiced away from Baltimore against the Philadelphia Eagles (2015 and 2019) and Indianapolis Colts (2018).

The Packers went 9-8 last season and advanced to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. They’re led by quarterback Jordan Love, running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Jaire Alexander, a former Louisville teammate of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s.

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring.

