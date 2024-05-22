The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Ravens will hold joint practices with the Packers ahead of their Aug. 24 preseason finale in Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told local reporters Tuesday.

The dates of the joint practices were not revealed. When the Ravens and Washington Commanders met in Owings Mills before their Aug. 21 preseason game at FedEx Field last year, they practiced together on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. On-field scuffles marred the first day of joint practices.

The Ravens last went on the road for practices in 2021, when they faced the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have also practiced away from Baltimore against the Philadelphia Eagles (2015 and 2019) and Indianapolis Colts (2018).

The Packers went 9-8 last season and advanced to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. They’re led by quarterback Jordan Love, running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Jaire Alexander, a former Louisville teammate of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s.