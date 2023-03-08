Ravens hire Greg Lewis as wide receivers coach

Greg Lewis was hired as the Ravens’ wide receivers coach Wednesday, the third assistant coach to join John Harbaugh’s staff over the past two days.

Lewis, 43, won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He served as running backs coach the past two seasons and as wide receivers coach from 2017 to 2020. Before joining Andy Reid’s Chiefs staff, Lewis worked as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints in 2015 and as a wide receivers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

His hiring was announced just hours after outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith joined the Ravens’ staff, and just a day after Dennard Wilson was named the team’s defensive backs coach. Former Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin moved to quarterbacks coach last month, and Harbaugh said last month that pass game specialist Keith Williams would remain on staff.

“Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game-planner,” Harbaugh said in a statement Wednesday. “His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units’ production.”

Over his college and professional coaching career, Lewis has worked with standout wide receivers such as Tyler Boyd, whom he coached at Pittsburgh in 2014, and Tyreek Hill, who had 4,798 receiving yards from 2017 to 2020 in Kansas City.

After Hill pushed Lewis on the sideline during a January 2021 win over the Cleveland Browns, cameras appeared to catch them laughing about the incident. Hill later tweeted: “Love him like a uncle.”

Yes man love him like a uncle 😂😂 https://t.co/zsIlNWTWlu — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

Lewis, a former walk-on wide receiver at Illinois, played eight seasons in the NFL. In 116 career games (29 starts), he had 152 receptions for 1,992 yards (13.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2003 to 2008, overlapping with Harbaugh, who served as the team’s special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach in that span.

In Baltimore, Lewis will inherit a wide receiver room in need of improvement. Top target Rashod Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick, has had an injury-marred started to his career in Baltimore and lashed out at general manager Eric DeCosta in a since-deleted tweet last week. Fellow starter Devin Duvernay could be a salary cap casualty. Demarcus Robinson, who led the team in receiving yards last season, is a pending free agent. Reserves James Proche II and Tylan Wallace, meanwhile, have struggled to contribute on offense.