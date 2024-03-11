The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Gus Edwards at his best was a terrifying force to reckon with. He seemed to slam into every hole at full speed, as if his brakes had been cut, and if there were a linebacker or safety there waiting for him, so be it. He was nicknamed “The Bus” for a reason. In the open field, the laws of physics tend to favor 6-foot-1, 238-pound wrecking balls.

But for as much noise Edwards made as a runner in Baltimore, his climb up the Ravens’ record books was relatively understated. He never had more than 130 yards in a game. He never had more than 810 yards in a season. He had only three games of 20-plus carries. And yet he will soon leave Baltimore, having reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, as the franchise’s fourth-leading rusher (3,395 yards), as much a testament to his longevity as his remarkable efficiency.

The best way to appreciate Edwards over the past six years was to watch him run. But here are seven statistics that encapsulate just how rare his Ravens career was.

0.7%

Edwards had 137 carries as a rookie. Just one was stopped behind the line of scrimmage. That 0.7% negative-run rate is the lowest by any running back with at least 100 carries in a season since at least 2000, according to TruMedia.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

2

Edwards is one of just two players in NFL history to start their career with three straight seasons of at least 700 rushing yards and 5 yards per carry, along with Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb.

2.42

As a rookie, Edwards was the definition of a north-south back. He averaged 2.42 seconds behind the line of scrimmage as a ball carrier, the fastest time by any qualifying back since 2018, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. His rushing efficiency that season, which measures how far ball carriers travel relative to how many rushing yards they gain, is also the lowest since 2018.

3

Edwards has averaged at least 3 yards after contact per carry in four seasons, according to TruMedia. No Ravens running back over the past decade has done so in more than two seasons.

13

Edwards’s 13 rushing touchdowns in 2023 are the second most in Ravens history, behind only Jamal Lewis’ 14 rushing scores in his record-breaking 2003 season. All 13 touchdowns came on gains of 7 yards or fewer.

30.9%

From 2018 to 2020, nearly a third of Edwards’ carries (30.9%) ended with a first down or touchdown, according to TruMeida, the highest such rate among running backs with at least 100 carries.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

72.8%

Edwards has converted 72.8% of his third- and fourth-down rushes into a first down or a touchdown over his career, the highest rate among active running backs with at least 200 carries. Since 2000, only Trung Canidate (85.7%) and Robert Smith (73.3%) have posted better late-down conversion rates.