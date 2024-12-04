Thirteen years ago, before he was the architect of the NFL’s best offense, before he was a burgeoning candidate for NFL head coaching vacancies, Todd Monken was a first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State, looking to make a name for himself.

Monken had help. The 2011 Cowboys were coming off a school-record 11-win season. They had quarterback Brandon Weeden, a preseason Heisman Trophy hopeful. They had wide receiver Justin Blackmon, the consensus top wide receiver in college football. And they had ESPN cameras on hand, filming the program from fall camp through its season opener for an episode of its “Depth Chart” docuseries.

“I even forgot about it until you brought it up,” Monken said Tuesday, “so that sucks you brought that up.”

The Monken who shows up on HBO and Max’s “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” docuseries, which premieres Tuesday night, probably won’t be as colorful as the 45-year-old coach who arrived on ESPN’s airwaves, as if straight out of Central Casting, in October 2011.

In that episode of “Depth Chart,” Monken quickly emerges as a compelling foil to the more stoic Weeden. His introduction early in the show comes via montage: clips of Monken at practice, barking out instructions to his quarterbacks, his frustration slowly building, until — bleep. In about a 20-second span, Monken is censored eight times.

“His vocabulary is very diverse,” backup quarterback Clint Chelf says with a grin.

“I mean, he is an intense, intense guy,” Weeden adds.

Over the next 40 minutes of runtime, Monken’s coaching persona is developed. He is revealed to be, in fact, more than a repository of curse words. There are meetings with head coach Mike Gundy and changes to his high-flying offense. There’s a preseason dinner he hosts for his quarterbacks. There’s a confident pregame meeting with his offense. There’s an encouraging midgame call to Weeden from the booth.

But it was the bleeps that made headlines, even as Oklahoma State had raced to a 6-0 start, averaging 49.2 points per game. Monken told local reporters that he’d called his parents before the episode aired to remind them to watch; a few days after its premiere, he still hadn’t heard from Mom or Dad.

“I’m embarrassed,” Monken said in October 2011, two days after a win over a ranked Texas team. “I get excited, I’m passionate about coaching and I would never want that to be portrayed the way it was. I haven’t even finished watching” the show.

“That’s something that I’ve tried to do a better job of the last couple weeks. And yet, I don’t want to stop who I am. I can’t be who I’m not.”

Weeden defended Monken after “Depth Chart” aired — “It’s football; it’s not figure skating” — and Gundy lamented how the episode might hurt the perception of not only the program but also Monken.

“It bothered me for him,” Gundy said, “because I want good things to happen to him.”

Still, the episode sparked change — some of which was short-lived, some of which has seemingly endured. The Oklahoman reported that Monken had gone over two weeks without cursing at practice, a span that dated back to before the show even aired.

“You can definitely tell he’s working on it,” Weeden told local reporters. “Not saying he won’t let one slip here and there, but who doesn’t? I had a little bleep on [the show].”

Now, as the Ravens prepare for a critical stretch run, their players and coaches find their every move, mood and word — or at least most of them — captured by cameras. Monken has been there, seen that, heard that. He’s 58 now, with two College Football Playoff championship rings and a Most Valuable Player-level pupil in quarterback Lamar Jackson. Monken sees “Hard Knocks” as a “distraction,” and nothing more.

“I know that’s not what they want to hear, but it’s hard enough to focus and get ready,” Monken said Tuesday. “I just have to worry about [meeting with the media] once a week. I don’t want to worry about it every day of what I say, how I say it, how it’s perceived, whatever it is. It’s hard enough to win in the NFL, then to stay focused. What we have to do this week as a coaching staff [is], let our guys get rest, get ready to go for this four-game stretch, analyze who we are, where we want to continue to go, how we’ve got to continue to get better, who we’re going to be playing to give us the best chance to win every week.”

“Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North” premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m.