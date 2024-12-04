It makes sense.

In the first-ever edition of “Hard Knocks” to feature an entire division, the Week 13 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the start of the documentary series. But if you’re a fan of the Baltimore Ravens or, God forbid, the Cleveland Browns, you’re going to walk away disappointed.

Over the course of 56 minutes, the Ravens were featured for just under 11 minutes if you take away the mashup of highlights at the start of the episode.

The themes “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” touched on were common topics: coach John Harbaugh’s long tenure in Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s greatness.

There were two moments of levity, such as when special teams coach Randy Brown tried to give Harbaugh his jacket and — in a way more entertaining segment — when Jackson, tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receiver Zay Flowers attempted to mimic Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle.

The Ravens-Eagles game, one of the biggest matchups in last week’s NFL slate, was summarized in under six minutes. While it caught the most important theme of the game, kicker Justin Tucker’s struggles, the episode didn’t do justice to the Ravens’ impressive defensive performance. From the clips, it looked like Barkley ran all over them when in fact he had his fifth-lowest rushing total of the season.

It could be worse. You could be the Browns, who got a quick sentence to highlight their “Monday Night Football” game against the Denver Broncos, which they proceeded to lose.

If you still want to watch it but don’t want to slog through the non-Ravens content, here are timestamps of when the team is featured:

The show starts with a mashup of meetings from across the division before transitioning into a Marvel-esque opening graphic. There is then a summary of the history of the AFC North, which features old clips. It wraps up with a shot of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger crying, which could be of interest to Baltimore fans.

06:18-06:48: They then introduce each team and describe how their season has progressed to this point. The Ravens’ recap lasts about 30 seconds.

18:10-22:30: Then comes the waiting. It takes a long time to circle back to the Ravens. When they do, they talk about Harbaugh’s history with the team. He also discusses Jackson’s brilliance. Then they move on to previewing the Ravens-Eagles matchup with clips of Barkley and Derrick Henry as well as a brief glimpse into the team meeting room.

29:58-30:11: “Hard Knocks” takes a moment for Thanksgiving, highlighting the debate over sweet potato and pumpkin pie. Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who provided meals to local families, got a quick cameo for his charity work.

40:11-40:40: In the midst of the Steelers-Bengals game, the show cuts to a shot of a few Ravens walking into the stadium.

45:55-46:23 Again, the episode flashes away from the Steelers-Bengals shootout to give a quick behind-the-scenes look at Harbaugh’s pregame speech. And again, it could be worse. The never cut away to show the Browns.

48:14-52:30 Back to M&T Bank Stadium the cameras go. This time, they stay a while. They capture Tucker’s first field goal and his subsequent misses. They show Harbaugh’s emotions on the sideline. There are some nice Barkley clips. And then they show the aftermath of the game before moving on to the handshakes at the end of the Steelers-Bengals game.

52:50-53:30 The Ravens’ final appearance in the episode is the most depressing, and most relevant, topic for fans. They show Tucker’s post-game press conference (which The Banner also posted on social media) before ending with a nice, dramatic mention of the Browns’ upcoming game.

Now that the Ravens are going on a bye, the next episode is sure to get even more exciting for the Flock.