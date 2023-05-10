Ravens heading back to London in 2023, will face Titans in Week 6

The Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15, the NFL announced Wednesday morning. The Week 6 game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on the NFL Network.

“We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a statement. “It’s exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL’s rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.”

The game marks only the Ravens’ second-ever international game, and first since a blowout loss in 2017 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium, 44-7. It’s also one of eight road games on the Ravens’ schedule, which will be released in full on Thursday night.

The Titans finished last season 7-10, with seven straight losses to end the year. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the last year of his contract and rookie Will Levis expected to push for playing time, this could be a transition year for Tennessee, even in the shaky AFC South.

Four other international games will be played in 2023: Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 4, Wembley Stadium), Jaguars-Buffalo Bills (Week 5, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs (Week 9, Germany’s Frankfurt Stadium) and Indianapolis Colts-New England Patriots (Week 10, Frankfurt Stadium).