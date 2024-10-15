When Justice Hill walked up to the line of women readying to run a footwork drill on the sidelines of M&T Bank Stadium, it took them a second to recognize him.

Although the Ravens running back has been a huge part of the team’s success, earning him a recent contract extension, his face is often hidden behind a mask. “A Purple Evening,” an event for the ladies of the Ravens fan base, helps lower the barriers between the fans and the team.

When the women in line heard his name, they immediately started cheering and hugging him. Then he took a turn demonstrating the drill before handing off the ball to everyone in line.

After completing football drills, women put their hands together and cheer. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

It was the Ravens’ 18th time holding the event, and it once again sold out to women of all ages and backgrounds dressed in everything from purple wigs to customized Nikes.

Best friends Takisha Aldridge and Nicole Stanley have watched and discussed the Ravens since they became friends in sixth grade. They’ve come to almost every “Purple Evening” and said it’s become their “best friend night out.”

Nicole McClary, front right, takes a selfie with Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The sun sets as fans arrive at M&T Bank Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“Queen D” attempts a field goal. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Sharon Bell has also been to the event multiple times, but it was the first time she brought her daughter Jewel Clayton, 15. She said Clayton is busy preparing for a role in “The Nutcracker” at her high school, but the timing worked out Monday. Clayton was having fun, but she hasn’t reached the level her mom has when it comes to fan style — Bell had her shoes customized to represent the Ravens.

Sharon Bell’s Baltimore Ravens shoes. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A group of friends from the Perry Hall area took it even further. Helen Ghimire, Michelle Malicdem, Claire Banas, Avic Aquino, Chat Mabatac, Jinky Date and Mirasol Aung like to dress up. Last year, they wore matching outfits and were interviewed by WBAL. This year, they kicked it up a notch with purple wigs and purple tutus.

The friends and their fellow fans got to participate in football drills on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium, one of which was run by coach John Harbaugh’s dad, Jack Harbaugh. They could tour the locker room to see their favorite players’ lockers, get autographs and pose for photos at different stations set up around the field.

Courtney McDevitt takes a selfie in front of Lamar Jackson’s locker during a tour of the team’s locker room. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A group of friends poses for a photo during “A Purple Evening.” (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Josh Ross signs a football for two fans. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

There were also performances and panels throughout the night.

The players weren’t the only ones in attendance. Some of their significant others came to take pictures, dance and participate in a game onstage.

But out of everyone, Hill’s daughter stole the show. She rode around on her father’s shoulders and ran out on the field. Last year, Hill said the event was eye-opening for him, showing him the women of the fan base are just as passionate as the men.

Someday, his daughter might be among them.