The Ravens have placed cornerbacks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam on season-ending injured reserve, ending both their rookie years within a two-day span.

Kone, a sixth-round pick, was placed on IR on Saturday, two days after he suffered a knee injury early in a preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Longerbeam, also a sixth-round pick, was designated Sunday as the Ravens cleared space on their 90-man roster for running back Myles Gaskin. Longerbeam hadn’t practiced since appearing to hurt his knee in a collision with rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester early in camp.

Both were contenders to make the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster. Their injuries should open the door further for cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, a camp standout, along with a potential long shot like undrafted rookie cornerback Reuben Lowery.

The Ravens’ draft class has already been tripped up by injuries, with third-round pick Emery Jones Jr., an offensive lineman expected to contend for at least a backup role, sidelined by a shoulder injury. He did notparticipate in offseason workouts and has yet to be cleared to practice in camp.