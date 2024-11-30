As the Ravens prepare to face the NFL’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, on Sunday, they’ll be without nose tackle Michael Pierce, as well as two players placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Pierce, an eight-year veteran, was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury following the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He is a part of a Ravens defensive front allowing an NFL-low 3.5 yards per carry. Pierce has had 15 tackles, three quarterback hits and one pass deflection this season.

After being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 30, Pierce returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. He was elevated to a full participant Friday and was deemed questionable for the game, but the Ravens did not activate him Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 4 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles, led by Barkley, are averaging 5.2 yards per carry, second only to the Ravens.

In addition to Pierce, the Ravens defense will continue to be without cornerback Arthur Maulet, who was injured during practice after the Cleveland game. He started the year on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp. He played just three games before being injured at practice.

Coach John Harbaugh said on Nov. 18 that he didn’t anticipate Maulet’s needing to go on injured reserve. Maulet was also seen jogging off to the side at practice. However, the Ravens ended up placing him on injured reserve Saturday with what they described as a calf/knee injury, meaning he will be out until at least Week 18, the final week of the season.

The Ravens also may be missing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was listed as doubtful after Friday’s practice. Van Noy, a veteran pass rusher, played 48% of the team’s defensive snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers, compared to the 60%-80% he’s played in recent games. He did not practice all week with hamstring and neck injuries.

Tight end Charlie Kolar also played through the Chargers game but had a sling on in the locker room after the game. He is now on injured reserve with a forearm injury and will also be out until at least Week 18. Kolar has played on both offense and special teams and has nine catches for 131 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Ravens elevated defensive end Chris Wormley and linebacker William Kwenkeu from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who was injured in the second half of the Chargers-Ravens game, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Dobbins dealt with injury throughout his Ravens career and signed with the Chargers as a free agent in the offseason.

Fines

Malik Harrison, who made a significant impact while filling in for the injured Roquan Smith, was fined $15,236 for unnecessary roughness for illegal use of his helmet for a hit on fullback Tucker Fisk in the third quarter of the game agains the Chargers. Harrison had a game- and career-high 13 tackles against the Chargers.