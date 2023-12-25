SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Ravens rookie wideout Zay Flowers, the team’s leading receiver, is active for Monday’s prime-time clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Flowers was limited in practice Thursday with a foot injury suffered in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh had said last week that he wasn’t concerned about his status for Sunday’s game against the NFC-leading 49ers.

Nickelback Arthur Maulet (knee), who’s played over 40% of the defense’s snaps this season, and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion), a special teams contributor, were ruled out Saturday. Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham, offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams are healthy scratches.

The 49ers, meanwhile, will be without three injured starters — wide receiver Jauan Jennings, defensive tackle Arik Armstead and linebacker Oren Burks — as well as reserve running back Elijah Mitchell and reserve tight end Ross Dwelley. Quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Samuel Womack are healthy scratches.

Starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring), who was listed as questionable heading into Monday’s game, was activated.

