4 Ravens starters return to practice; CB Kevon Seymour released

Four Ravens starters returned to practice Thursday ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
Running back Gus Edwards (toe), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee) were back after missing Wednesday’s workout.
Right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) missed their second straight practice. Guard Ben Cleveland was also absent. Asked about the severity of the team’s injuries, coach John Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday that there was “nothing to really report that’s concerning.”
He added: “As it goes along in the week, we’ll kind of see it unfold that way.”
Cornerback Kevon Seymour, who’s third on the team in special teams snaps, was waived Thursday, opening a roster spot that could go to safety Daryl Worley, who was designated to return off injured reserve this week.
Seymour, a training camp standout, has played just 13 defensive snaps in seven games this season but trails only inside linebackers Del’Shawn Phillips and Malik Harrison in special teams playing time. If he clears waivers, he could rejoin the Ravens on their practice squad.
Share this article via...