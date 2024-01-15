Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he’s “pretty optimistic” about the availability of several ailing contributors for this weekend’s AFC divisional-round game.

The top-seeded Ravens, who would play the fourth-seeded Houston Texans on Saturday if heavily favored Buffalo beats Pittsburgh in their wild-card game Monday, were missing several starters in their regular-season finale against the Steelers. (The Ravens would face Pittsburgh for a second time in three weeks Sunday if the seventh-seeded Steelers upset second-seeded Buffalo on Monday.)

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) all missed practice last week. Asked about Flowers, the team’s leading receiver, Harbaugh said he was “optimistic about everybody,” but acknowledged that there were “varying degrees of optimism with certain guys.”

“Really, it’s just like any week,” said Harbaugh, whose Ravens would return to the practice field Tuesday, a day earlier than normal, if they’re set to play Saturday. “You just have to see it unfold. Some guys are good to go; other guys are going to be more day-by-day.”

The Ravens practiced at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday for about 90 minutes, a new wrinkle to their game preparation. Harbaugh said the team’s bye was helpful not only physically but also mentally.

“It’s late [in the] season of a long season,” he said. “We had a lot of very physical games — very physical games — down the stretch. And every one of our games was a meaningful game for us and for our opponent until the last one [against Pittsburgh], which was still meaningful for them, and most of our guys played. So I think the mental rest was valuable.

“You work hard to get that bye. I don’t think anybody’s ever requested not to have the bye when they earned it, have they? So it’s definitely a positive, and I know our guys looked at it that way, and we had a really good week of practice. So we did what we needed to do.”