Although the Ravens managed to put away the Houston Texans in the season opener, they left the 25-9 victory with a plethora of injury concerns.

For a team already without two of its most prominent starters, another wave of injuries was not how it wanted to start the season. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews was ruled inactive against the Texans with a quadrecieps injury, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been out since mid-August after having foot surgery.

Here’s what we know about the injuries the Ravens suffered Sunday.

RB J.K. Dobbins

What happened: The 24-year-old Dobbins suffered an Achilles injury on the Ravens’ first drive of the second half with the team near the red zone. Dobbins hobbled off the field after a running play before he was seen on television being carried to the locker room by two athletic trainers.

What we know: Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins’ season is over. “We feel bad for him. It’s not the way we expected this to go,” Harbaugh said. “He’s worked really hard. J.K.’s a strong-minded individual. He’s got a big heart and very large spirit. He’s going to bounce back from this as well.”

What it could mean: The Ravens have veteran running backs who are ready to fill in for Dobbins. They relied on Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on Sunday and will surely deploy them going forward. Harbaugh alluded after the game that veteran back Melvin Gordon will be elevated from the practice squad to help. The unit is important because the Ravens are 19-3 as a team when running backs score at least three rushing touchdowns. On Sunday, Dobbins had one touchdown and Hill scored two.

S Marcus Williams

What happened: After a Texans second-quarter scoring drive, Williams walked to the sideline holding his left shoulder and exited to the locker room shortly thereafter. Williams didn’t come out with the starting defense in the second half and was ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury.

What we know: Harbaugh said Williams is one of a few players who will be receiving an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Williams is feared to have a torn pectoral muscle.

What it could mean: This would be a tough blow to the defense, which is already missing Humphrey. If Williams misses time, it would be for a chunk of the season with this type of injury and it would be the second straight year for him. He missed seven games last year because of a wrist injury. Safety Geno Stone would likely move into Williams’ spot.

LT Ronnie Stanley

What happened: The starting left tackle fell to the ground holding his right knee after a play at the start of the fourth quarter. Stanley walked off the field without aid to the blue medical tent on the sidelines to be looked at by trainers.

What we know: The Ravens will have more on Stanley’s status after he undergoes an MRI.

What it could mean: Stanley walking off the field could be a sign that the injury isn’t significant. That’s a positive given his recent stretch of injuries — the Ravens were cautious with Stanley’s health this summer in giving him rest days at practice. He’s vital to the offensive line’s success. If he misses time, Daniel Faalele is next up.

C Tyler Linderbaum

What happened: The starting center suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Linderbaum stayed on the ground while being evaluated by athletic trainers before getting up and walking off the field.

What we know: Harbaugh grouped Linderbaum in with Williams and Stanley for undergoing MRIs before the team knows anything further.