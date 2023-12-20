But 2 key players who missed snaps Sunday returned to the field

Banner columnist Kyle Goon asked the question after the Ravens’ playoff-clinching win over the Jacksonville Jaguars: “But what did it cost?”

As of Wednesday? That win cost the Ravens the health of six players.

In addition to running back Keaton Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday, there were five players — receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, right tackle Morgan Moses and corners Ronald Darby and Jalyn Armour-Davis — absent from practice as the Ravens turned the page toward their Christmas Night matchup against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers will be the Ravens’ toughest test to date. It is a cross-country road game, and the 49ers’ offense leads the league in scoring and passing yards per attempt. It is top five in yards per carry.

Out of the Ravens’ five missing players, one might not be cause for concern. Beckham has missed multiple Wednesday practices this season for extra rest. However, his leg appeared to be bothering him after the final play of the game against Jacksonville.

Flowers, Moses and Darby all played through the Jacksonville game but missed practice. Flowers is dealing with soreness in his foot, according to The Athletic, but the team is optimistic he will be ready to go.

Armour-Davis entered concussion protocol Sunday and missed Wednesday. Primarily a special teams contributor, Armour-Davis saw an increased role Sunday. He entered the cornerback rotation and even took snaps on third down before his injury.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley also entered concussion protocol after the game, but he was cleared for Wednesday’s practice.

The Ravens also saw the return of safety Marcus Williams, who was injured making one of the biggest plays of the game. Williams tackled Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington just short of both the goal line and the sideline at the end of the first half. It kept the clock running so the Jaguars could not run another play before halftime. However, Williams injured his groin and did not return. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Williams is day to day.

Because the upcoming game is on Monday, the team will not release a practice report until Thursday.