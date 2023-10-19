Ravens defensive lineman Brent Urban and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Thursday, but three defensive backs were missing ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle), a key special teams piece, missed their second straight day of practice after leaving Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. Also missing was cornerback Ronald Darby, who’s started four games this season. He was not on Wednesday’s injury report.
Urban left Sunday’s game with a neck injury that coach John Harbaugh later said was related to “stinger issues.” He missed practice Wednesday along with Clowney, who was listed with a rest/knee designation on the team’s injury report.
Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, meanwhile, returned to practice Thursday after missing two games with a strained hamstring. Reserve running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) was also back after being listed as a nonparticipant in Wednesday’s estimated practice report. Starter David Montgomery is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a rib injury.
Share this article via...