Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens’ leader in tackles, returned to practice Thursday and said he expects to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith sat out Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, the first time he’s missed a workout this season. Over the first seven weeks, he has played 97% of the Ravens’ 486 defensive snaps. The only two games in which he didn’t play every snap were Sunday’s win against the Detroit Lions and the Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns.

“I told the guys, ‘As long as the sun rises on Sunday and the NFL don’t cancel any games, you’ll see me out there,’” Smith said after practice Thursday, in which he was a full participant.

Smith has the fourth-most tackles in the league (71), and he also has 1.5 sacks, five passes defended and three quarterback hits. In addition to being one of the Ravens’ most talented defensive players, Smith is important to how the defense functions. He wears the green dot and helps direct things on the field.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) were limited Thursday. Oweh returned last week from an early-season ankle injury, but the team released outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon on Thursday, suggesting that team officials aren’t overly concerned about the position’s depth.

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell also returned to practice, though his participation was limited. He started the season on injured reserve before returning for the trip to London in Week 6. Mitchell’s first real NFL action came Sunday, when he caught a 9-yard pass before injuring his hamstring.

Safety Marcus Williams, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, was the only player missing from practice. He has missed every session since his injury.

Williams has played in three games. He played in the home opener against the Houston Texans but was sidelined from Week 2 to Week 4 with a pectoral injury. He returned in Week 5 for the game against the Steelers.